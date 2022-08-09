 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys 2022 training camp practice #12 recap w/ video & tweets

The highlights of what happened today at Cowboys practice.

By Dave Halprin
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys held their second to last practice in Oxnard today. Let’s dive in and see how it went.

The new guy, Brett Maher, is ready to go after winning the tryout.

The holdover kicker is ready for battle.

Something Vander Esch can do that Parsons can’t.

Trevon Diggs taking a day off.

Anthony Barr getting himself ready for when he suits up.

Hoping for the best on this.

Sounds like they lost their mojo.

Dak hits Noah Brown.

Yeah, Connor McGovern is the fullback, but Devon Harper meets and beats him in the hole. Quinton Bohanna busts through, too.

Trysten Hill not going away. Fightin’ for that roster spot.

Quality route and throw.

Kelvin Joseph getting some run today.

You knew it was going to happen at some point, and today was the day.

More.

Mike McCarthy just wants then to line up and practice.

Here is the whole sequence of pushing and shoving.

That man Noah Brown again.

And again.

Nice jump cut from Zeke.

For those wondering why we’re not seeing any CeeDee Lamb highlights.

Anthony Brown with more good work in this camp.

This is just too easy for Parsons. Looks like Terence Steele who got beat.

Wow. Just what is Steele doing here?

Dak gets time and sends a dime to Vasher.

Impressive Fehoko. Go up and get the ball.

Use those feet, Dak.

Catch up with our YouTube recap.

