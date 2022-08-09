Cowboys 2022 training camp practice #12 recap w/ video & tweets

The Cowboys held their second to last practice in Oxnard today. Let’s dive in and see how it went.

The new guy, Brett Maher, is ready to go after winning the tryout.

Brett Maher is here pic.twitter.com/rH5qng39xW — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 9, 2022

The holdover kicker is ready for battle.

Lirim Hajrullahu laughs in the face of danger. Fresh of the news the team is spicing up the kicker competition, he has a perfect kicking session at the start of practice. No misses, though the final kick was a bank shot off the right goal post. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 9, 2022

Cowboys kicker Lirim Hajrullahu made 12-of-13 field goals in his longest single period of live work of training camp. His final make from 45 featured a fortuitous bounce. Brett Maher already kicked this morning. https://t.co/YbFyO2bbHg pic.twitter.com/eIDk5rM7J0 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 9, 2022

Something Vander Esch can do that Parsons can’t.

Leighton Vander Esch went through his legs and dunked it. Micah Parsons came up short when trying to match it pic.twitter.com/IcwHW8rAhm — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 9, 2022

Trevon Diggs taking a day off.

Trevon Diggs not practicing today. pic.twitter.com/e3DKoBJ2YE — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 9, 2022

Anthony Barr getting himself ready for when he suits up.

New Cowboys LB Anthony Barr taking mental reps, as team continues to have him in rampup program. Could be full go next week. pic.twitter.com/fOb6NY8du9 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 9, 2022

Hoping for the best on this.

Cowboys have released a statement on secondary coach Joe Whitt. pic.twitter.com/yU6h7UoHc3 — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 9, 2022

Sounds like they lost their mojo.

Mojo Moment - 2 point conversions.

First team went 0-2. — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 9, 2022

Dak hits Noah Brown.

Dak to Noah Brown pic.twitter.com/LND0qSdvKo — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 9, 2022

Yeah, Connor McGovern is the fullback, but Devon Harper meets and beats him in the hole. Quinton Bohanna busts through, too.

Return of the “Mac” subpackage. Connor McGovern the fullback. Cowboys found much success last season from this personnel grouping. pic.twitter.com/JNUKFyVLWV — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 9, 2022

Trysten Hill not going away. Fightin’ for that roster spot.

Trysten Hill with a sack. pic.twitter.com/1r5E0ViW6f — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 9, 2022

Quality route and throw.

Kelvin Joseph getting some run today.

Kelvin Joseph working with the first-team as Trevon Diggs sits out practice. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 9, 2022

You knew it was going to happen at some point, and today was the day.

We got a skirmish John Ridgeway vs Connor McGovern. Sam Williams gets into it with someone. Josh Ball is mad. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 9, 2022

More.

Getty Chippy out here. pic.twitter.com/DD3cyt33S1 — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 9, 2022

Mike McCarthy just wants then to line up and practice.

Mike McCarthy not happy about the extra pushing and shoving pic.twitter.com/z2uvL3cJUP — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 9, 2022

Here is the whole sequence of pushing and shoving.

Cowboys training camp has officially gotten chippy. Tussle between LG Connor McGovern and rookie NT John Ridgeway set tone. And it kept going. Coach Mike McCarthy repeatedly shouted at players to get on ball to continue red-zone period.



CB Nahshon Wright ended sequence with PBU. pic.twitter.com/ecPsT6xXvT — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 9, 2022

That man Noah Brown again.

And again.

Nice jump cut from Zeke.

For those wondering why we’re not seeing any CeeDee Lamb highlights.

CeeDee Lamb not getting much work in team drills. Will Grier not working in teams either. Ben DiNucci getting more reps today at QB. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 9, 2022

Anthony Brown with more good work in this camp.

Dak looks for Tolbert. Anthony Brown in coverage. pic.twitter.com/8dnBocpbHU — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 9, 2022

This is just too easy for Parsons. Looks like Terence Steele who got beat.

Micah Parsons sack in two-minute work pic.twitter.com/Id75hEuV6v — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 9, 2022

Wow. Just what is Steele doing here?

Another Micah Parsons sack in team drills pic.twitter.com/RhHPM4ORDN — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 9, 2022

Dak gets time and sends a dime to Vasher.

Impressive Fehoko. Go up and get the ball.

Simi Fehoko with another TD pic.twitter.com/kcrvvC6z44 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 9, 2022

Use those feet, Dak.

Dak TD run pic.twitter.com/oKklsk4Dfe — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 9, 2022

