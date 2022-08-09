Dallas Cowboys release first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 season

It may not totally feel like it, but the Dallas Cowboys are set to play a football game this week!

The team’s first preseason contest does, in fact, take place on Saturday night on the road against the Denver Broncos, and it will obviously provide a great opportunity to see some things in live action. There is only so much that can be drawn from training camp practices.

While Saturday will feel a bit normal, what with the Cowboys playing a game in their normal uniforms and what not, it is important to note that this time of year is for practice and experimenting. No hard conclusions can or should be drawn from anything this week, including the team’s unofficial depth chart.

Speaking of! The Cowboys released their first unofficial depth chart of the season on Tuesday:

Even considering that nothing should be overreacted to, there is nothing all too shocking about this. Rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith is not “starting”, but the Cowboys are bringing him along slowly. The rest of the offense appears about as normal as anyone would have expected.

For what it’s worth, Lirim Hajrullahu is currently listed as the top kicker on the team, but obviously that position has been unstable at best. Tony Pollard is listed as the returner for both kickoffs and punts, but those duties figure to belong to KaVontae Turpin.

Onward.