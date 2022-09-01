Report: Dallas Cowboys were one of four teams to call about trading for New York Jets WR Denzel Mims

The Dallas Cowboys will have done a lot to solve their issue at left tackle if they sign Jason Peters, Peters is scheduled for a visit with the team on Thursday, but that is far from the only hole on the team.

Swing tackle remains a big need (which is partly why left tackle is currently so exposed) but so does wide receiver. It has been well-documented how the Cowboys moved on from Amari Cooper over the offseason, and part of the way they were planning on mitigating his absence from the offense was free agent signee James Washington.

Unfortunately Washington was lost for a good chunk of the season early on in training camp. In fact, the Cowboys officially placed him on injured reserve on Wednesday. Many have clamored for the team to bring in more help at the receiver position but the Cowboys have yet to do so, although they did technically sign KaVontae Turpin, but he is more of a specialist than true receiver (we will see how much they use him on offense).

Apparently the Cowboys aren’t done poking around.

The Cowboys are reportedly one of four teams who called the New York Jets about Denzel Mims

Recently the New York Jets saw wide receiver Denzel Mims ask to be traded away from their team. This past offseason the Jets used the 10th overall pick on wide receiver Garrett Wilson so an argument can be made that they are moving on to a new era although they did take Mims with the 59th overall pick just two years ago.

Nevertheless, any time a player of Mims’ recent draft stature asks for a trade it is news, and with the Cowboys having a need at wide receiver, many fans petitioned for Dallas to get in on the action.

Apparently they did. The Cowboys were reportedly one of four teams to inquire about trading for Mims but would not meet the asking price of a fourth-round pick.

The #Vikings, #Cowboys and #Seahawks, along with the #Panthers, called the #Jets about trading for WR Denzel Mims, sources tell @SNYtv.



The Jets asking price was a 4th round pick.



No team was willing to offer that, so Jets kept Mims. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 31, 2022

The other three teams listed here are the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and Carolina Panthers. It is worth mentioning that literally all three of them have executed trades for wide receivers very recently.

The Seattle Seahawks traded for former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside while the Carolina Panthers dealt with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Laviska Shenault. Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, the Eagles sent out a wide receiver although this time it was Jalen Reagor who wound up with the Minnesota Vikings.

Obviously none of these receivers would be classified as game-changers which is why none of the teams trading for them gave up all too much. To be fair, though, the Vikings did technically give up a conditional fourth-round pick (although in 2024) in the Reagor trade as well as a seventh.

The point here is that none of these teams were seemingly willing to meet the Jets’ asking price for Denzel Mims. Time will tell if Dallas gets in on the mix for a receiver at any point before the regular season started, one NFL insider believes they will still add to the position, but it likely won’t be for anything close to a fourth-round pick.