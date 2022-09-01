Cowboys news: Jason Peters could help solve the Cowboys offensive tackle issues

The Cowboys may finally be making a move for an offensvie tackle.

Free agent Jason Peters, the former longtime starter with division rival Philadelphia, is expected to visit the Cowboys this week. No deal is imminent – Peters, 40, has been weighing his options this offseason – but the visit is a chance for the Cowboys to meet with one of the more proven available offensive tackles now that Tyron Smith is likely to miss a large portion of the regular season with a hamstring injury. At the moment, first-round draft pick Tyler Smith appears to be the leading candidate to start at left tackle against the Tampa Bay in the Sept. 11 season opener. Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said it’s “safe to say” Tyler Smith is currently the expected fill-in starter for Week 1. Wednesday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t officially name Tyler Smith the starter but said he’ll “definitely get a lot of work at left tackle.”

Looks like it will be a slight wait for Michael Gallup.

Receiver Michael Gallup is on the 53-player roster because the Cowboys believe he has a chance to play within the first four games. Does that mean the season opener? Probably not, owner Jerry Jones said this week. “If this were the Super Bowl, Gallup would be lining up and playing,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “If Tampa were the Super Bowl, he would be lining up and playing. And, so, we’re going to be cautious — not cautious, but conservative — with him. He won’t be out there more than likely against Tampa, but if it were the Super Bowl, he would be out there. He’s that ready.” Gallup didn’t undergo surgery to repair his anterior cruciate ligament until Feb. 10 after tearing it in a Jan. 2 game against the Cardinals. His rehab has gone swimmingly. “Looks excellent,” coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “He’s getting close. He’s hit every target. His rehab is going very smooth. Just staying on the plan. He’s still working in the rehab group.”

The youth movement is in full effect in Dallas.

There are many different ways to build a roster, of course, but teams never want to religiously stay atop the rankings as this year’s No. 1 has, the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland has been second, third, fourth, third and now first over the last five seasons. That’s a failure to groom and retain talent. The other end of the spectrum, continuously having an older roster can be a mixed bag as well. Anyway, Dallas has made their turnover. In 2018 they had the third-youngest roster to start, then went the free-agency (and trade) route and ballooned up to 24th in 2019. Since, they’ve returned to the light, being the 12th-youngest in 2020, the ninth-youngest in 2021 and now they are the third youngest yet again. The caveat, of course, is that Dallas seemingly released four vested veterans who will all be brought back in the next 24 hours and they will skyrocket the average quite a bit. QB Cooper Rush (28), ST ace C.J. Goodwin (32), long snapper Jake McQuaide (34) and kicker Brett Maher (32) have an average age of 31.5. Even if they replace players of average Dallas age, 25.2, Dallas only falls to a tie for seventh (wrongly assuming all other teams remain with stagnant rosters).

Hmm...

In early March, the Dallas Cowboys traded their WR1 Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. Both Stephen and Jerry Jones had expressed their displeasure with the wide receiver, saying he wasn’t performing well enough for the five-year, $100 million contract extension they’d given him in 2020. The Joneses didn’t feel Cooper was worth $20 million a year and the idea that he could be a cap casualty was very clear. This all happened before the wide receiver market boomed even higher than it was before. When Dallas traded with Cleveland, they did free up a lot of cap space. There is no taking that away from the front office. However, what people have tried to grapple with over the last five months is the fact that all the Cowboys got in return for a former first-round pick was essentially a fifth-round pick — unless you’re a huge believer in the value of a sixth-round pick swap, allowing Dallas to move up in the late rounds. ... Now, the Cowboys are seeing their rival Philadelphia Eagles get way more for way less, too. On Wednesday, the Eagles traded WR Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday : 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis

: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin Tuesday : The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa

: The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities

BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities Wednesday: The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton

The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton Wednesday : Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield

: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

The Ocho with RJ Ochoa Thursday : Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle Friday : Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

: Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.

Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel for videos throughout every week right here.