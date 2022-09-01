Poll: Which 2021 NFC playoff teams won’t make the playoffs this season?

Exactly one year ago, we asked you here on BTB which 2020 playoff teams would miss the playoffs in 2021. 1,349 of our readers responded to the poll, and collectively showcased their gift of prophecy: Our readers overwhelmingly identified Washington (43% of the vote), Chicago (27%), and New Orleans (25%) as the teams that would fall short of repeating their playoff appearance, as the poll results from September 2021 show.

Our readers were less sure about Seattle, which also missed the playoffs, and garnered just 1% of the vote. In total though, 96% of the votes cast correctly identified the teams that would miss the playoffs.

The question now is, can we once again accurately predict which teams will fail to repeat their playoff appearance this year? We’ll have to wait until the end of the season to find out, but we can start casting our votes now.

Last year, the NFC was represented in the playoffs, in order of seeding, by Green Bay, Tampa, Dallas, and the LA Rams as division winners, Arizona, San Francisco, and Philadelphia were the wildcard teams.

Which of these seven teams do you think are in for a rude awakening in 2022 and will not make it back to the playoffs?

Place your vote in the attached poll. If you can’t see the poll on your device, feel free to leave your take in the comments section below.