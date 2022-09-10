Cowboys news: Chris Godwin expects to be game-time decision Sunday

The Cowboys could be without their No.2 wide receiver on Sunday Night for the home opener. The game status surrounding the Bucs' No.2 receiver will also be in question all weekend.

On Thursday, Godwin was asked where he stood in regards to his return, both mentally and physically. As he had noted on a podcast a few days earlier, he is still not sure what the answer is going to be on Sunday. “Honestly, I think it’s a very complicated process,” he said. “Obviously, any time you come off a major injury like this you never really know how you’re going to feel. I’ve been doing really well. You guys have seen me out there practicing; I’ve been doing a lot of stuff. Each day is very different from the day before. So I think ultimately what it comes down to is just, one, how I’m feeling and then, two, the discussion that I have with Coach [Todd] Bowles and the training staff. I think whenever the time comes for the game, I think everybody will know, but until then even I’m not sure.” Godwin agreed with the notion that his availability for Sunday’s opener would be a “game-time decision” but that when he was cleared to play he will not be held back by any fear of taking hard hits. “No, I don’t think so,” he said. “I think whenever I go out there it’s because I feel really confident in where I’m at, and in my ability to not only play but to be able to take whatever hits I need to take. Football’s a violent game and you can’t really protect yourself from everything. Once I have the confidence in myself, once it’s the right time for me to go out there, just go out there and play.”

Former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is now a part of NBC Sports and was asked how he felt about what Dallas' game plan should be heading into Week 1. Here is Garrett's response.

“They have to hand the ball to Zeke Elliott time and time again in the middle of the defense,” said Garrett about the Cowboys’ offense. “It might not be really productive, but they have to be patient and then make some plays with run after the catch.” I mean, you have got to love how he dropped “it might not be really productive” in the middle of his proposed strategy. “One thing they can’t do,” Garrett went on, “is throw it 58 times like they did last year. They have to be balanced. That’s the formula against Tampa Bay.”

There was a lot of speculation this offseason about head coach Mike McCarthy's job security moving forward. As his third season with the team starts Sunday, he could already be on the hot seat.

Mike McCarthy hasn’t won a playoff game in two seasons as the Cowboys head coach, so it’s no surprise he appears on numerous NFL hot seat lists. If he underperforms this season, could he be replaced by former Saints head coach Sean Payton? “Let’s be honest, if (Cowboys owner) Jerry Jones has a crack at (Sean) Payton, he’s taking it,” Sports Illustrated NFL reporter Conor Orr writes. “He also has one of the most sought-after young offensive minds in football, Kellen Moore, on staff, and Dan Quinn as his defensive coordinator. If the Cowboys marginally underperform, there’s no way this doesn’t get complicated.” Payton used the Cowboys as a career launching pad. He was Pro Hall of Famer’s Bill Parcells’ assistant head coach for two seasons before taking the New Orleans job in 2006. In July, a source who is close to Payton told the Miami Herald the Cowboys are “among the teams” that would interest him if he came out of retirement. Jones tried to tamp down that speculation. “He shouldn’t be a conversation piece,” Jones told The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Mike is not only here, but he’s in the best position, in my mind, to lead this team.”

The Dallas Cowboys defense is getting a lot of hype heading into the matchup against Tom Brady and his Bucs offense. Coach McCarthy has confidence in his players to make a leap this season and get it done.

“You know, I think Micah is a second-year player,” said McCarthy from Cowboys training camp in Oxnard. “And what you look from from the rookie class - we talk about it all the time - is taking that second-year jump. He’s lost a little weight; he’s had a really good offseason. Obviously, in Year 2, and how people look at him, and how they’ll have to game plan against him, we’ve had a whole year to implement the schemes around that and to make sure we’re giving him the opportunities he’s needing. “... He’s definitely put himself in a position to take a big second-year jump.” What helps Parsons’ mission is the addition of four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr, an acquisition that instantly adds a barrel of dynamite to the LB unit that can add a level of overall explosiveness rarely witnessed from the second level of the Cowboys defense. Barr’s presence makes it virtually impossible to laser in on Parsons, as does what looks to be a determined Leighton Vander Esch (on a prove-it deal in 2022, no less) and the return of promising former fourth-round pick Jabril Cox to help make for a LB corps that can cover sideline to sideline and fire out of a cannon toward the opposing quarterback at the most opportune but unpredictable of times. The bottom line is the Cowboys defense, while stellar in 2021, left a lot of meat on the bone and they know it.

