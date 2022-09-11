How to watch Buccaneers vs. Cowboys in Week 1

Tonight, it will finally happen. The Dallas Cowboys will attempt to get rid of the awful feeling following the team since they crashed out of the playoffs early in the 2021 season. The team has revamped their offense, for better or worse, but still have Dak Prescott and a stellar defense from last year.
Prescott will be breaking in a new set of receivers except for the holdovers of CeeDee Lamb and somewhat Noah Brown. He’s also got a new left side to his offensive line as Tyron Smith is out with injury and Connor Williams left in free agency. The play of rookie Tyler Smith and veteran Connor McGovern on that side will go a long way in deciding this game.
The Cowboys should be able to rely on Dan Quinn’s defensive unit for some consistency from last year. They will be tasked with slowing down Tom Brady and company while the offense finds a groove.
Here’s what you need to know to watch or listen to the game.
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers game info
Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster
Date: Sept. 11, 2022
Game time: 8:20 PM EST
Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
TV channel: NBC
Coverage Map: 506 Sports
Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | Tampa Bay SiriusXM 81 or 226 and the SXM App Dallas SiriusXM 85 or 229 and the SXM App National SiriusXM 88 and the SXM App
Streaming: Sling
Cowboys record: (0-0)
Buccaneers record: (0-0)
Odds: Dallas +2.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Prediction: Cowboys 21 - Buccaneers 20
Enemy blog: Bucs Nation
Twitter: @BloggingTheBoys
Facebook: Please Like us!
Podcast: Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys podcast network!
Apple users subscribe right here.
Loading comments...