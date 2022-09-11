Cowboys news: WR Jalen Tolbert predicted to be Dallas’ surprising star in 2022

Cowboys would love for Jalen Tolbert to be a star as a rookie in 2022.

Dallas Cowboys: WR Jalen Tolbert Jalen Tolbert is a relative afterthought when considering the 2022 draft class of wide receivers. When the Cowboys took him with the 88th selection, he was the 16th receiver off the board. He’s going to finish way higher than 16th among rookie receivers this season. The South Alabama alum has turned in a solid preseason and locked up a starting role. Part of that has been aided by injuries. James Washington suffered a fractured foot in camp, and Michael Gallup is still recovering from his torn ACL. But Tolbert has also earned the opportunity. Jordan Schultz of The Score reported the Cowboys love the receiver and believe that Dak Prescott already trusts him. CeeDee Lamb is obviously going to be a target hog, but Prescott is going to have to find a No. 2 receiver he can trust. Tolbert was a deep-play threat in college. That’s exactly what they’ll be missing while they wait on Gallup to return. By then, Tolbert will have earned the right to continue seeing deep targets.

A lot of unknowns for the Cowboys entering the 2022 season opener.

Left tackle. First-round pick Tyler Smith is expected to make his NFL debut Sunday night, starting alongside left guard Connor McGovern, center Tyler Biadasz, right guard Zack Martin and right tackle Terence Steele. Left guard is the spot Smith worked at throughout training camp, but left tackle is where he played at Tulsa. Some growing pains are expected and the Cowboys have plans to give him some help with extra protection. “He played tackle in college, so I mean, you can tell that’s home for him,” Prescott said. “And he’s continuing to get better, picking up all the things. Obviously, practicing at guard all throughout training camp, he knew a little bit about what the left tackle’s terminology or calls were, so just getting all of that set and confident with that. He’s taking that approach and he’s getting better day in and day out, and that’s all we can ask. Very confident about him going into this game.”

Jason Garrett shares how he thinks the Cowboys should approach the season opener.

The Dallas Cowboys could in theory beat the Tampa Bay Bucs in Sunday’s Week 1 NFL opener with the helpful advice of … Jason Garrett?! Garrett, the former Dallas head coach now working as an NBC studio analyst, is offering his analysis of Bucs at Cowboys is warning his old team to “quiet the game.” Meaning? “They have to quiet the game down ... They have to hand the ball to Zeke Elliott time and time again in the middle of the defense,” Garrett said, via his first-year gig as part of NBC’s “Football Night in America” crew. “It might not be real productive, but they have to be patient …” The Cowboys fan who finds himself to be a non-fan of Garrett may be rolling his eyes here. Dallas should be “conservative”? “Pound away”? “Be patient”?

Jake Ferguson to the rescue?

The Dallas Cowboys will go into their season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without their WR2 Michael Gallup. Even worse, they could potentially start the season with their rookie play-maker Jalen Tolbert as a healthy scratch. Part of the team’s inactive players. Being down even more skill position and play-makers, when the team is already lacking in that, is not how they want to start the year. Quarterback Dak Prescott will throw a heavy amount of his passes to WR CeeDee Lamb, TE Dalton Schultz, RB’s Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, and potentially WR Noah Brown. Expecting to get the start across from Lamb. However, based on how the Cowboys play offense, we should also expect to see a big dose of rookie TE Jake Ferguson. The 2022 fourth-round draft pick has skyrocketed up the depth chart this off-season, giving the Cowboys much needed depth at the position.

Who suits up and who doesn’t, that is the question?

WR Jalen Tolbert The talk has been ongoing and the debate raging for the last several days. It’s been said by 105.3 The Fan’s Bryan Broaddus that the coaching staff has been leaning towards leaving Tolbert on the sideline after an inconsistent training camp has him at the bottom of an unproven depth chart. On one side of the debate it’s clearly an issue Tolbert, the most offseason capital spent at a position they will be without four of their top five players from last season, can’t find a way to contribute at all. The South Alabama pick was a bit of a surprise to the fanbase at large, so those doubts are being boosted with the discussion. On the other hand, there are several reasons to hold back from making any sorts of judgement. That includes low-snap counts of former third rounders like Tyrone Crawford (3) and Neville Gallimore (6). That includes Michael Gallup getting a single target in his debut and catching just seven passes over his first six games. It’d be funny after all this back and forth if Tolbert ends up active, though.

