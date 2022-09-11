 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 1 (2022) late games live discussion

Check out some Sunday NFL action.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
NFL: AUG 21 Preseason - Bills at Bears Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

More football action for Week 1.

This is an open thread for game chat.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys