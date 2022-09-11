Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: Inactives list for Week 1 revealed

The Cowboys are moments away from kicking off their 2022 season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With some uncertain injury statuses for players on the Buccaneers, as well as some rumors with the Cowboys’ rookies, the inactive list for this game was the subject of much intrigue.

The list of inactive players has now been revealed for both teams, and it includes several curious decisions.

Cowboys inactives tonight vs. Buccaneers: WR Jalen Tolbert, WR Michael Gallup (ACL), NT John Ridgeway, S Israel Mukuamu, S Markquese Bell, LB Jabril Cox, CB Nahshon Wright.



S Jayron Kearse (neck, questionable) will start. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 11, 2022

#Bucs Inactives:



2 Kyle Trask

8 Kyle Rudolph

10 Scotty Miller

21 Ke’ Shawn Vaughn

27 Zyon McCollum

74 Fred Johnson



WRs Chris Godwin and Russell Gage Jr. will play. — Brianna Dix (@briannadixNFL) September 11, 2022

It’s no surprise that Michael Gallup is inactive for this game as he recovers from an ACL tear; Gallup ruled himself out for Week 1 back in the start of training camp. What is surprising, however, is that third-round rookie Jalen Tolbert is inactive. That had been rumored earlier in the week, but it’s still a surprise to see the rookie inactive in favor of undrafted rookie Dennis Houston.

Other surprises are the inactive statuses for safeties Israel Mukuamu and Markquese Bell, leaving the safety group very thin behind starters Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, and Donovan Wilson. Kearse, of course, is active after being listed as questionable with a neck injury.

As for the Buccaneers, slot receiver Chris Godwin had been listed as questionable as he too recovers from an ACL tear. However, Godwin is active for tonight’s matchup, though it remains to be seen how much he actually plays.