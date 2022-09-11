Report: Dak Prescott will miss at least a few weeks with hand injury, surgery needed

As if the lethargic showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 19-3 loss wasn’t bad enough for the Dallas Cowboys, they just got worse news. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is going to miss time after he injured his hand late in the game. Prescott didn’t play the last few series, and he won’t be playing for a while, either.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on QB Dak Prescott: “It’s a significant hand injury. We’ll know more in the morning.” Surgery required. “It’s on his hand in the thumb area. It’s a significant injury.” Prescott has not seen doctor yet, McCarthy added, so limited information. pic.twitter.com/OqcMm44E0U — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 12, 2022

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott needs surgery and will miss several weeks following thumb injury, team owner Jerry Jones just announced. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 12, 2022

The Cowboys are losing the one player on offense that they absolutely can’t afford to lose. There doesn’t seem to be a clear diagnosis of Prescott’s hand injury yet, but we do know he’ll miss time, just not how much.

Now they will roll with Cooper Rush which inspires no one. Given how poorly the offense played in the first game, the idea of Rush leading this team for a significant amount of time is depressing. The Cowboys season is already on very rocky ground and they aren’t even to Week 2 of the season.