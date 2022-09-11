 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Dak Prescott will miss at least a few weeks with hand injury, surgery needed

The Cowboys day went from bad to awful.

By Dave Halprin
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

As if the lethargic showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 19-3 loss wasn’t bad enough for the Dallas Cowboys, they just got worse news. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is going to miss time after he injured his hand late in the game. Prescott didn’t play the last few series, and he won’t be playing for a while, either.

The Cowboys are losing the one player on offense that they absolutely can’t afford to lose. There doesn’t seem to be a clear diagnosis of Prescott’s hand injury yet, but we do know he’ll miss time, just not how much.

Now they will roll with Cooper Rush which inspires no one. Given how poorly the offense played in the first game, the idea of Rush leading this team for a significant amount of time is depressing. The Cowboys season is already on very rocky ground and they aren’t even to Week 2 of the season.

