Cowboys news: Injuries don’t stop with just Dak Prescott in loss to Bucs

Of course the big story Is Dak Prescott’s injury, but he was just one of several Cowboys banged up. Still, his absence has the chance to derail a season.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be out “several weeks” due to an injury to his thumb that requires surgery, owner Jerry Jones said after Sunday’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prescott jogged to the locker room late in the fourth quarter to get his right hand examined after he hit the hand of Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaq Barrett and did not return. Jones said Prescott suffered a fracture near the thumb on his throwing hand. Prescott, who is now 2-5 in season openers in his career, completed 14 of 29 passes for 134 yards and was intercepted once and sacked twice while the Cowboys were held without a touchdown in a season opener for the first time since 2001.

Dak and Jerry Jones discuss the injury.

“Yeah, it’s very disappointing, but injuries happen,” Prescott said. “Can’t necessarily control it. Just unfortunate. I’m obviously going to miss some time, not be there for my team. That’s what hurts more than anything, especially after the start that we just put out there. I wanted to be able to respond and not necessarily having that opportunity for several weeks. Yeah, it’s unfortunate, but I’ll do what I’ve always done anytime adversity comes. Take it on head first and I’ll give my best, and I’m sure I’ll come out of this better.” Prescott will miss multiple weeks, but the injury is not season ending. “You have to look at the fact that, no, he is not out for the year in any way. He’ll be out several games, but not out for the year,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “Let’s just get in here and win some games and be there so we can compete for that playoff when the time comes.” ... “Thought I jammed it,” Prescott said. “I mean, I’ve hit on however many bodies, a lot in my career, and never really had anything [except] maybe a jammed finger, and I actually thought that’s what it was. The next play I realized I couldn’t grip the ball, let the sideline know. Then, when I got off, I told the trainers the same thing. I said, ‘I can’t grip it. I feel like if you yank it, I’ll be OK,’ and I came in and got X-rays and things were different.”

This was among the things that went wrong on Sunday night.

7:48 p.m. – Starting left tackle Connor McGovern injured his ankle on the Cowboys’ first offensive series against the Bucs and is questionable to return to Sunday’s game. McGovern limped off the field with help from the Cowboys’ athletic training staff, but soon returned to the sideline testing out the ankle. Matt Farniok has replaced him at left guard.

McGovern has the dreaded high ankle sprain and will miss time.

More bad news for Dallas: Starting LG Connor McGovern suffered a high ankle sprain during tonight's game and will miss time. That's usually a 4-6 week injury. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 12, 2022

That wasn’t all. Jayron Kearse is also injured.

Jayron Kearse is on crutches as he leaves the locker room. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) September 12, 2022

It’s hard to even say everything that went wrong for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys’ offense was no match for the Bucs on this night. Sure, Tom Brady got another win against this franchise, but it was his defense that stole the show, leading to a 19-3 win. Here’s a quick analysis from the Cowboys’ staff writers after the game: Nick Eatman: Well, no one should be writing a piece called “on second thought” more than me. What a whiff on my part with this prediction. Just never imagined the offense being this bad, not with Dak Prescott running the show. Sure, there would be some issues with the Bucs’ defense, but figured they could put up a few points. And honestly, few points would’ve put them in position to win this game. Now, we have to wait and see what Dak’s situation will be. But the offense is going to be either really bad, or terribly bad – depending on this injury. Defensively, the Cowboys did a nice job and it looks like Parsons will be rushing off the edge more than playing linebacker. But the defense was just good. It has to be amazing if they’re gonna carry this offense.

The Cowboys opponent next week, the Bengals, had a rough go of it in Week 1.

What to know: Cincinnati’s offense picked up right where it left off last season. And that was the main culprit in an overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season opener. It featured a slew of sacks and an inconsistent offense. Those things kept the Bengals from winning Super Bowl LVI despite a very strong defensive effort, which the Bengals got again on Sunday. Cincinnati needs to get that issue resolved if it wants to defend its AFC championship. Should the Bengals be concerned about Joe Burrow? Uh, no. Sure, Burrow objectively played his worst game since entering the league. He committed five turnovers — four interceptions and a lost fumble on a day when he was sacked six times. But Burrow’s history, strengths and the resolve he showed to lead the Bengals down the field at the end of the game show that there should be zero long-term concerns for the third-year player coming off an emergency appendectomy in July

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Sunday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.

Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel for videos throughout every week right here.