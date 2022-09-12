Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expected to miss 6-8 weeks with thumb injury

The Dallas Cowboys opening game of the 2022 season turned into a disaster that will linger. Not only did they lsoe 19-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it was reported after the game they would lose starting quarterback Dak Prescott for at least “several weeks”. It turns out that several weeks is closer to two months.

The recovery time for Prescott after he has his hand surgery is expected to be 6-8 weeks accordingto sources in Dallas. He will likely have a pin and plate but into his hand to stabilize the fracture. Prescott will be moved to injured reserve/designated to return if that’s the case.

In the meantime, the Cowboys still have to paly football as the NFL waits for no injury. Cooper Rush is the next man up, and although he won a game on the road last year againstthe Minnesota Vikings, there is not a lot of belief outside of the Cowboys organization in the quarterback. The Cowboys schedule over the expected absence of Prescott looks like this:

Week 2 Cincinnati

Wee 3 @ New York Giants

Week 4 Washignton

Week 5 @ L.A. Rams

Week 6 @ Philadelphia

Week 7 Detroit

Week 8 Chicago

Week 9 Bye

It is pretty obvious that after the bye week is the first time we will see Dak Prescott back under center. Until then, it is up to Rush to keep the Cowboys afloat and with a chance to fight for the playoffs upon Prescott’s return. The way the offense looked last night for Dallas, that is a tall order.