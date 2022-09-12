Dallas Cowboys are 6.5-point underdogs to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2

If you would have checked the early odds for the Dallas Cowboys versus the Cincinnati Bengals for Week 2 of the NFL, you would have found Dallas as slight favorites. They are at home for that game and their future still had a positive outlook. Then the Cowboys played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night and everything changed.

Surely you know by now that not only did the Cowboys lose that game 19-3, they lost quarterback Dak Prescott for 6-8 weeks with a hand injury.

That event has dramatically shifted the odds for the Cowboys upcoming game, and will likely do so for a while. As of now, the opening odds for the Cowboys-Bengals game, from DraftKings, say that Dallas is a 6.5-point underdog.

That is a dramatic turnaround from being slight favorites. But when you have the Cowboys being led by Cooper Rush for that game, and the pitiful play of the offense in general on Sunday night, it is certainly understandable. For now, the Cowboys will be underdogs to almost any team in the NFL until they prove differently.