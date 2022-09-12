Monday Night Football picks and live discussion: Broncos at Seahawks

There is still more football for Week 1 even with the Cowboys super-depressing showing in their game. The Russell Wilson-bowl happens tonight as the Denver Broncos visit the Seattle Seahawks for a primetime game.

A group of BTB front-page writers will be predicting games all season. We are using the moneyline set by DraftKings Sportsbook through our friends at Tallysight.

This will also serve as an open thread for live discussion of the game as it is happening.

This is an open thread for game chat.

The picks and their explanations.

Dave Halprin - In the NFL, you almost always go with the better quarterback. Russell Wilson is the better quarterback. Take the Broncos.

Tom Ryle - This is pretty simple. Russell Wilson is now a Bronco. The Seahawks are starting Geno Smith at quarterback. Barring a downpour that turns things into a slopfest in Seattle, I think Denver will cruise to a win. Additionally, Pete Carroll can always be depended on for some head-scratching decisions during games.

Brian Martin - The Denver Broncos brought in QB Russell Wilson this offseason with Super Bowl aspirations on their minds. The first stepping stone for Denver to fulfill that dream this season just so happens to run through Seattle in Week 1. With Wilson’s knowledge about his former team, both offensively and defensively, and the talent he now has surrounding him in Denver, this Monday night matchup should be a cakewalk for the Broncos.

David Howman - I think this game could end up being closer than most think. Seattle was 7th in offensive DVOA last year despite missing Russell Wilson for several games, and I think the Broncos may need some time to adjust with a new QB and coaching staff. Still, the Broncos have the better quarterback by a Denver mile and, therefore, the better team. Talent will win out in the end.

RJ Ochoa - It feels like the football collective very quickly crowned the Denver Broncos simply for trading for Russell Wilson. It is going to be very interesting to see how they fare on the season as a whole, but however good or bad they are they are certainly better than the Seahawks. Football is weird though and this sort of feels like Seattle’s night. Let’s dance.

Matt Holleran - Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle caps off an exciting Week One slate of games. No team in football got worse than the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, and Wilson and the Broncos will come and make that pretty clear right away. Wilson tosses 3 TD passes and the Broncos hold the Seahawks under 17 points, giving Denver a double-digit victory in a game that was never very close.