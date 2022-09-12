Report: Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse expected to miss a few weeks with MCL sprain

Things continue to go poorly for the Dallas Cowboys.

Following a dreadful season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the Cowboys found out that quarterback Dak Prescott needs surgery on his thumb and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

What’s more is the Cowboys are also seemingly going to be without guard Connor McGovern for a while as he has a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss “a week or two.”

You know what they say though, when it rains it pours. Safety Jayron Kearse reportedly left Sunday’s game on crutches and Monday brought news that he has an MCL sprain and is expected to miss a few weeks.

Source: #Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse expected to miss a few weeks with an MCL sprain. Good news is that the ligament remains intact. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 12, 2022

Not to at all minimize the loss of Kearse, but safety is one of the position groups where the Cowboys have a bit of depth to rely on in a dependable way. Dallas left both Markquese Bell and Israel Mukuamu inactive on Sunday night so it is a safe bet that they will be called upon for the time being.