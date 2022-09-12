 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse expected to miss a few weeks with MCL sprain

An update on Jayron Kearse’s health status.

By RJ Ochoa
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Things continue to go poorly for the Dallas Cowboys.

Following a dreadful season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the Cowboys found out that quarterback Dak Prescott needs surgery on his thumb and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

What’s more is the Cowboys are also seemingly going to be without guard Connor McGovern for a while as he has a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss “a week or two.”

You know what they say though, when it rains it pours. Safety Jayron Kearse reportedly left Sunday’s game on crutches and Monday brought news that he has an MCL sprain and is expected to miss a few weeks.

Not to at all minimize the loss of Kearse, but safety is one of the position groups where the Cowboys have a bit of depth to rely on in a dependable way. Dallas left both Markquese Bell and Israel Mukuamu inactive on Sunday night so it is a safe bet that they will be called upon for the time being.

