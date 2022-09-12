Cowboys roster news: Surgery on Dak Prescott complete, targeted return is October 30th against Bears

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott injured his thumb during the season-opening loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is slated to miss 6-8 weeks while he recovers from surgery.

The surgery in question was something that needed to be officially over with before any potential return timeline could be ironed out in a more concrete manner. and that is exactly what happened on Monday afternoon. Dak’s surgery has taken place and is over and done with.

Dak Prescott is looking at a possible return for either the Oct 30 game vs the #Bears or after the bye, Nov. 13 against the #Packers. https://t.co/KRmADXTOSt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2022

Given the timeframe associated with Dak’s recovery he is set to miss the next 6-8 weeks of action. Obviously how he individually recovers and progresses from his surgery will be unique to him, but this is the estimated timeframe which gives us an idea of what we can look at as far as how long he will be out.

The Cowboys happen to have their bye in Week 9 which means they could take this all the way through there if they’d like.

Dallas Cowboys Schedule

The report from NFL Network notes that Dak is targeting the week before the bye for a potential return. Depending on how things go for the Cowboys between now and then record-wise you have to imagine that they would like to go all the way up through the bye if they can.

We have included the next few weeks after the bye since the Cowboys host the Giants on Thanksgiving Day which means a quick turn around after the Vikings game. If Prescott does return at Week 10 there would be a lot of football happening very quickly for him which means he would need to be properly rested for all of the action to come.