The Dallas Cowboys are the only team in the NFL who did not score a touchdown in Week 1

Before halftime hit during Monday Night Football the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos each scored touchdowns. Why is this notable? MNF is the last game of a given week and therefore the Seahawks and Broncos are the last two teams to play in Week 1. Given that they both scored touchdowns that makes 31 different NFL teams to score touchdowns in the opening week of the season.

This means that only one team did not score a touchdown this week. That one team is, of course, the Dallas Cowboys.

Scoring touchdowns is an inherently important thing in the game of professional football. The Cowboys had the number one offense in the NFL last season from a statistical standpoint and were embarrassing in their first game of the season.

Unfortunately, life is likely not going to get easier as far as entering the end zone with Dak Prescott now out for what will be at least six games.