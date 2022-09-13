Top Cowboys fantasy scorers from week 1 matchup vs. Buccaneers

Heading into the season, there was probably hope that the Cowboys would tout some sort of fantasy football relevance. After being the only team not to score a Week 1 touchdown and now without their quarterback for the beginning half of the season, their fantasy relevance has seemingly diminished. However, there were still fantasy point earners vs. the Buccaneers. Here are the top ones.

Dalton Schultz

Schultz notched the highest scoring night of any Cowboys player. He brought in seven receptions on nine targets for 62 yards. In half point per reception leagues, he earned 9.5 points. It seems hard to comprehend that their best fantasy player notched a single figure outing, but the 2022 Dallas Cowboys may very well become accustomed to that.

Noah Brown

Although Brown played poorly, he still had a decent fantasy night. He caught five balls on nine targets for 68 yards. Brown had more yards from scrimmage than any other player last night which says a lot about what is to come. Nine points from Noah Brown in the season opener would have been a delightful surprise, but the fashion in which it happened, and the poor play. overshadow the stats.

Dallas D/ST

Unlike Brown, the Dallas defense had a nice night in both fantasy and real life. Allowing under 20 points, two sacks both by way of last year’s Defensive Rookie of the Year, and a late interception put them as the third highest scorer from Sunday night. This defense will be relied upon even more so with Prescott missing time, so their fantasy stock is worth a look.

Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott ran the ball just 10 times for 52 yards and caught only one ball for negative three yards. He did not have a bad night running the ball, but the offense lacked any form of consistency to let Elliott get going. The passing game did not open up the running game and vice versa, so his figures were limited. Without his quarterback under center, he may find it difficult to stay as an RB2 in fantasy leagues.

Brett Maher

The only score of the game came from a 51-yard field goal from Maher. One of the only positives of the game is that his kicking percentage sits at 100%. As for his fantasy outlook, the Cowboys barley had the ball in plus position and penalties seemed to kill drives. However, Cooper Rush should have even more of a problem scoring the ball, which may increase Maher’s use if they can’t reach the redzone. That is if they can get into field goal range.