Jerry Jones: The Dallas Cowboys will not be placing Dak Prescott on injured reserve following surgery

The Dallas Cowboys have shifted their focus towards the Cincinnati Bengals, but it is difficult for many people to get over licking the team’s current wounds given the injury situation encircling the group.

Notable players like Connor McGovern and Jayron Kearse are banged up (not to mention Tyron Smith and James Washington both currently being on injured reserve and Michael Gallup still recovering from a torn ACL last season), but with all due respect to everyone mentioned, the most significant injury involves quarterback Dak Prescott.

Sunday night Dak fractured his thumb and Monday he had surgery for the issue. Every report from all sorts of NFL insiders has been consistent in terms of Prescott’s suggested return timeline with all of them noting 6-8 weeks, a mark that would put Dak maybe coming back either right before or after the bye.

Tuesday morning team owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones took to the radio airwaves of 105.3 The Fan, and he seems to believe that Dak can return sooner than everyone else does.

Jerry Jones says the Cowboys will NOT be placing Dak Prescott on injured reserve and believes he could return within 4 weeks

It has been assumed by just about everybody that Prescott would be placed on injured reserve in the aftermath of his surgery. This would open up a spot on the roster and make the most sense given that the reported timeframe of 6-8 weeks would not be an issue given that being on injured reserve means you have to sit out a minimum of the next four games.

According to Jerry Jones, the Cowboys will not be doing this. He said Tuesday morning that they believe Dak can return sooner than 6-8 weeks.

If the Cowboys placed QB Dak Prescott on injured reserve, he would automatically miss all of the next four games: vs. Bengals, at Giants, vs. Commanders, at Rams. Not a certainty he misses the entire set, per Jerry Jones. https://t.co/SvHNwwXX2C — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 13, 2022

By not placing Dak on IR the Cowboys are saying that they believe 6-8 weeks is not the timeframe that they are operating within. They seem to prefer carrying Dak on the roster and not freeing the spot up for a third quarterback or some other position player.

There have obviously been all sorts of comebacks from injury in NFL history that have happened sooner than initial reports and timeframes suggested; however, the entire football world just about all agreed that 6-8 weeks is what made the most sense here. The Cowboys themselves are the first people to suggest that it could be even sooner than that. Most of the verbiage reported was that Dak returning in six weeks was a “best case” scenario.

Perhaps the Cowboys are privy to information that allows them to believe this or maybe they just do not want to accept reality. Either way don’t look for Dak Prescott to be placed on injured reserve.