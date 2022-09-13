Cowboys Reacts Survey: Week 2

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Dallas Cowboys fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Last week we asked Cowboys fans if the team was headed in the right direction. 46% of fans thought they were. The guess here is that the number for this week will not be so high. But we’re also throwing in a couple of other questions.

One concerns Dak Prescott. Can the team hold on while he is recovering from his hand fracture? The Cowboys think he could be back in 4-6 weeks, but we have the original 6-8 weeks in our question. So let us know if you think the Cowboys can still be a playoff team.

Our other new question is about the backups at quarterback. Would you prefer the experience and passing ability of Cooper Rush, or the athletic ability as a dual-threat quarterback from Will Grier.

Let us know and we will post the results later this week.