Cowboys news: With Connor McGovern injury, Jason Peters could be up soon

Connor McGovern is out, so will Jason Peters jump in for Week 2?

It’s possible the Cowboys will see veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters suit up for them fairly soon, but there’s more evaluation to be done this week as the nine-time Pro Bowler continues to ramp up for his debut in Dallas, although the first time he takes the field will likely be to protect Cooper Rush and not a recovering Dak Prescott. On Monday, head coach Mike McCarthy put a pin in questions about Peters’ potential availability versus the incoming Bengals, and owner and general manager Jerry Jones not only mirrored that sentiment but also threw a bit of a curveball into the equation as well. In speaking with 105.3 FM the Fan on Tuesday, Jones praised the NFL debut of rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith - rightfully so, considering Smith was one of the few positives to glean from the offensive side of the ball - but the injury to Connor McGovern (high ankle sprain) creates what might be a concern at left guard over the next couple of weeks.

It’s unlikely the Cowboys trade for anyone.

“It’s crazy. What they gotta do is pull out all stops. Call Cam, call Kaepernick, call anybody out there. I used to be a quarterback,” Pearson told TMZ Sports. ”I threw three touchdowns in the NFL – call me. But we got to have somebody there with experience, some game experience. I’m not talking about coming in and mopping up for somebody after the game is already won or already lost. I’m talking about somebody that’s been there. Been in the big time, knows how to be a starting quarterback in the National Football League.” “Now, the question is, is there anybody out there in shape and capable enough to step in because that’s what we need. Cooper Rush, a nice backup. The other guy is a nice backup. But we need some solid bodies there as far as the quarterback position. Somebody to lead up. That’s what Dak brought to the table,” he added.

Again, it’s Cooper Rush or Will Grier.

The Cowboys reportedly plan to stand pat and are “unlikely” to pursue a “significant trade” for a quarterback following the injury to starter Dak Prescott during Sunday night’s Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “As of now, Cowboys do not plan to pursue significant trade for a QB barring unforeseen change, per source,” Fowler wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “Cowboys won’t take any possibility completely off table, but with Dak Prescott’s improved timeline and Cooper Rush’s familiarity with offense, team feels it can be patient.” The latest report about Dallas’s plan behind center comes after owner Jerry Jones expressed newfound optimism about Prescott’s recovery timeline during an interview on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday morning. Jones revealed that the Cowboys would not place the two-time Pro Bowl on injured reserve because the team believes he will have the chance to play within the next four games. Prescott was previously expected to be on a six-to-eight week recovery timeline after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured right thumb, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Will the Cowboys offense stay this bad?

There are always some surprises in Week 1. For starters, I did not expect to see the Dallas Cowboys limited to three points in the season opener. Dallas had the NFL’s No. 1 offense last year but struggled mightily on Sunday night, resulting in a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The offensive performance was concerning even before Prescott fractured his thumb. The fact that he’ll be sidelined for at least the next month is downright frightening for this team. The Cowboys have several replacement options at QB, including current backup Cooper Rush, but I’m not sure how Dallas stays competitive without its star quarterback. Maybe by leaning on Ezekiel Elliott? Maybe. It’s safe to say I’m worried about the Cowboys’ offense.

Get ready for Coop!

After Dak Prescott fractured his throwing hand in Sunday night’s abysmal loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the quarterback underwent surgery the next day. The initial timeline, per multiple reports, was that the team hoped to get their QB1 back in roughly 6-8 weeks. Dr. Jones thinks otherwise. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning, Jones revealed that the Cowboys would not be putting Prescott on injured reserve. Putting a player on IR means that person has to sit out for at least four games. This choice implied that Jones believes No. 4 can return to the field much sooner than the initial timeline window. The Cowboys GM seemed adamant that the 28-year-old would be back within four weeks.

