Don’t give up on the Dallas offense just yet | All-22 film analysis

It’s Wednesday and that means that it’s time to put last week's game behind us (almost). Similar to every NFL team there is only one way to do that and that is to jump into the all-22 tape. First, let me introduce myself, my name is Tim Jenkins and I am a former NFL QB (just a quick cup of coffee before Jeff Fisher fired me) and current quarterback coach. I’ll be posting every Wednesday to break down how the offense did each week.

I thought the first drive really highlighted the potential of this Cowboys offense. They did a great job in the run game and then when they ran the trick play which went for a huge loss, you saw what Dak could do. Taking a simple slant to get to 3rd and manageable and then ripping a dime on the spear route to convert 3rd and 7. The drive finished with three points on the board.

Outside of the first drive though, it seemed that Sunday Night was just about as bad as it gets for an NFL offense. They struggled to put points on the board and ultimately lost the quarterback for the next few weeks. However, I am here to tell you that I actually think the tape was much better than I anticipated. In football we have a saying, “it’s never as bad as you think and it’s also never as good as you think.” This holds true for the Dallas Cowboys' offensive performance in Week 1.

Before we jump into the tape I want to make three quick points on how this Cowboys offense can get back on track in Week 2:

Procedure Penalties - It is inexcusable how many procedure penalties they had on offense in Week 1. You can not have that many false start penalties when you are playing at home !

! 3rd & Long - First, if they clean up the procedure penalties that will also help here, however, they have to start getting into 3rd and manageable more often.

Clean Up Protection & Run The Ball - The Cowboys did a great job in the run game on Sunday night when you watch the tape. This will help not only get to 3rd and manageable more often, but will help us clean up the protection issues by not having pass rushers pin their ears back and go.

Now, let’s jump into the tape: