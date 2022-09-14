Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 2022 NFL Week 2

Keep track here of everything related to Cowboys vs. Bengals in NFL Week 2 as Dallas hosts Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon.

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a tough loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one that also saw Dak Prescott injure his thumb which will sideline him for a few weeks.

Up next for Dallas is a test against last year’s AFC Champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. Like the Cowboys, the Bengals also lost their season opener, although theirs was a dramatic affair that went down to the wire against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and all of the rest will likely be itching to get into the win column in their hopes to finish their season with one more win than they did a year ago meanwhile the Cowboys are somewhat sputtering and wondering what direction to turn in.

Questions have been swirling as to whether or not the Cowboys can steady the ship with Cooper Rush at quarterback in place of Dak Prescott. CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, and Dalton Schultz will have to pick up the slack on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively, as always, it is up to Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, DeMarcus Lawrence, and all of Dan Quinn’s soldiers to keep his team in it.

Here's our stream for everything you need to know about it all.

