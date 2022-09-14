Cowboys vs. Bengals injury report (Wednesday): Michael Gallup is limited

[Ed Note]: LP Cruz is a new addition to the BTB writing team. This is first article so welcome him aboard — Dave Halprin

The Dallas Cowboys begin their preparations for the Cincinnati Bengals already at a disadvantage without quarterback Dak Prescott. Sadly when it rains it pours for the Cowboys, and losing Prescott was only the eye of the storm. Wednesday’s injury report included some key players the team can ill-afford to be without.

Left guard Connor McGovern was listed as a DNP after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and appears to be out for some time, placing 2021 7th-round pick Matt Farniok in the starting lineup. Defensive end Tarell Basham was also missing from practice.

Among the notable absences was starting safety Jayron Kearse, who was injured with a sprained PCL and has already been ruled out for this Sunday. Although wide receiver Michael Gallup was a limited participant, it’s still murky on which direction the arrow is pointing for his availability Sunday; Certainly not a great way for the Cowboys to start their week.