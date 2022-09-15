Cowboys news: Dallas may need its defense, and Micah Parsons, to take over

The Cowboys defense might have to will the team to victory on Sunday.

In reality, we could have very easily called it the “Micah Parsons Game.” Of course, that’s hard to pinpoint just one game for the unanimous Defensive Rookie of the Year. Parsons certainly had more great games than bad ones as a rookie. It’s expected that he will have much more in the future. But in that particular win over the Vikings on Oct. 31, Parsons arguably had his best game of his career. He was all over the place, harassing Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and the rest of the offense. Parsons registered four tackles for loss and was credited by the NFL stat crew with 11 tackles. That made Parsons the first rookie in league history to record 10+ tackles with four for loss. Sounds a lot like the “Micah Parsons Game.” But the point is, Parsons and that Cowboys defense came alive that night in Minnesota. When Rush and the offense struggled out of the game, scoring just three points in the first half, it was the Cowboys defense – led by Parsons – that kept the Cowboys in the game. By the end, Rush not only had the offense moving the ball, racking up over 400 yards, but got them in the end zone for the winning score. But it started with the defense, which seems to be the best recipe for success come Sunday.

The Cowboys are going to need a lot of resilience.

Whether it is three games or more, how the Cowboys fare without Prescott could still determine the success — or failure — of 2022. In 2008, Tony Romo missed three games with a broken pinky finger. The Cowboys went 1-2 in his absence with Brad Johnson and Brooks Bollinger at quarterback and missed the playoffs by a game (9-7), although that team was beset by disharmony later in the season. Now, the Cowboys will turn to Cooper Rush as Prescott’s replacement with Will Grier ready to serve as the No. 2 quarterback. Rush won the only start of his career, 20-16 in Week 8 last season against the Minnesota Vikings. Grier lost both of his starts as a rookie in 2019 with the Carolina Panthers. “I’m not going to lie to you, if someone is saying your quarterback is out ... ‘deflating’ is not the word, but it’s definitely like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to pick it up now.’” Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin said. “We’ve got to rally around our guys and the guys that are going to be out there, and right the ship until he can get back. A lot of weight is on us, and that’s great because we can handle it. Just got to get better moving forward.”

Getting Gallup back on the field would be a huge boost.

Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup was limited in all three practices last week as he works his way back from the anterior cruciate ligament he tore Jan. 2. Coach Mike McCarthy said before Wednesday’s practice he hoped to get Gallup work in “some group stuff.” It’s unclear whether that happened as Gallup remained limited on the team’s practice report. Gallup, who didn’t undergo surgery until Feb. 10 because of swelling, did not play in the season opener. He likely will need at least one more week to ramp up before getting back on the field, but the Cowboys kept Gallup on the 53-player roster to start the season because they expect him to return to the lineup in the first four weeks. Gallup is getting closer. “He is doing well,” McCarthy said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Hopefully, we would like to integrate Michael a little more in practice (Wednesday). So maybe go from individual and do some group stuff.”

The Lion is serious.

So why did Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons no-show his first scheduled weekly appearance Tuesday on Fox Sports 1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed”? Parsons said he was trying to be a leader following the 19-3 season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb. “My starting QB went down and we lost,” he said. “I just didn’t think it was appropriate for me to be on the show at that point. I need to step up and be a leader. It shouldn’t be on TV, it should be in this locker room. This is where my focus should be right now.” Parsons called it a miscommunication between his team and FS1. He had decided not do the show after the game. “I got people that handle that type of stuff,” Parsons said. “If there was a miscommunication on that part, I will correct that. I have nothing but love for Skip and Shannon. I wouldn’t just no-show anybody like that. A man is only as good as his word.”

