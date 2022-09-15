Cowboys vs. Bengals injury report (Thursday): Michael Gallup still limited in practice

[Ed. Note]: Larry is also joining BTB for the season. This is his first post so welcome him aboard - Dave Halprin

Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals will be the first game of 2022 for the Cowboys without their quarter-million dollar quarterback behind center as Cooper Rush gets prepped for his second ever start for America’s Team.

After a lackluster showing from the wide receivers against the Bucs, Michael Gallup is still questionable for game two after seeing few touches in practice on Thursday. The thought-to-be offensive savior was questionable heading into the week but a week three return is the likelier scenario after being limited in this week’s practices.

The offensive line will have to have a new addition yet again as left guard Connor McGovern is listed as DNP after going down with a sprained PCL against the Tampa Bay defensive line. McGovern was replaced by 2021 seventh-round draft pick Matt Farniok for the rest of the Bucs game, a former Cornhusker who could make his first start in McGovern’s place against the Bengals. Second-year defensive end Tarell Basham was also listed out.

More bad fortune before Burrow arrives in Dallas, starting safety Jayron Kearse was a practice non-participant and will miss Sunday’s game. Kearse is coming off a 100-plus tackle season after starting 15 games for the Cowboys.