Confidence in Cowboys plummets, majority of fans want Will Grier over Cooper Rush

Last week, before the Dallas Cowboys game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we asked Cowboys fans about how confident they were in the direction of the team. We got a number of 46% who thought the team was going in the right direction. So after the Bucs game, we asked again. You might have guessed what happened there.

Yes, only 5% of Cowboys fans have confidence in the direction of the team. But that’s not all. We went on to ask how many Cowboys fans think the team will make the playoffs in 2022. This was just after we learned that Dak Prescott would miss at least a month of time, maybe more.

At this time, only 9% of Cowboys fans think the team will make the playoffs. If they are going to make the playoffs, they will need their backup quarterback to keep them relevant until Prescott is back. On that subject, we wondered whether you wanted Cooper Rush or Will Grier as the quarterback.

Cowboys fans are not in tune with the team on the choice. 57% of Cowboys fans back Will Grier for the quarterback to take over for Dak Prescott. But the Cowboys, by all accounts, will have Cooper Rush under center when the team takes on the Cincinnati Bengals.

