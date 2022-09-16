Cowboys news: Ezekiel Elliott wants more touches after efficient first game

Ezekiel Elliott wants to carry the rock more in game two than he did week one after rushing for just 52 yards on 10 carries.

Eight of the 10 carries Elliott had in the loss to Tampa Bay went for at least five yards. His average of 5.2 yards a carry was his best in 15 games, dating back to his last 100-yard game against the New York Giants 11 months ago. You want to go back further? Elliott’s had a higher, per carry average just three times in his last 33 games. “I think we came in and played well in the run game,’’ Elliott said. “The efficiency was there. “We’ve just got to commit to it. Get the runs. Wear on that defense. We’ve got to lean on them.’’ Elliott is one of those backs who tends to become more effective as the game goes along. How many carries does he need to maximize his hammering style? “I don’t know if there are a number of carries,’’ Elliott said. “But I think we definitely have to commit to running the ball.’’ So, does that mean 10 carries isn’t enough? “No,’’ he said.

Micah Parsons felt it was more appropriate to be a leader in the locker room rather than a personality on FOX’s ‘Undisputed’.

The 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year explained his reasoning for not showing up or reaching out to Bayless and Sharpe. He didn’t feel like it was the best move for his team. “As my starting quarterback went down and we lost, I just didn’t think it was appropriate for me to be on a show at that point,” Parsons said on Wednesday, via USA Today’s Jori Epstein. “At this time, I need to step up and be a leader. It shouldn’t be on TV, it should be in this locker room.” The 23-year-old plans to be on Undisputed every Tuesday through the season to offer his analysis on the games from the previous weekend and on the weekend ahead. Parsons didn’t confirm if he will be on next week’s show. It probably depends how the Cowboys do on Sunday vs. the Bengals.

Will Grier’s style of play matches Dak Prescott’s, but does he have enough NFL reps to be trusted over Cooper Rush?

It wouldn’t be ideal to ask him to do it with an unproven and largely inexperienced WR group. This is the NFL, however, and that means wins and losses will be deposited right into the lap of the quarterback, and that makes you wonder what would be the conversation if the Cowboys get off to an 0-2 start under Rush (0-3 overall record). That’s extremely dangerous territory to begin a season in, and Grier does present his own set of skills that mirror those of Prescott - e.g., escapability. That mobility might be that much more attractive if Rush finds himself bullied due to offensive line issues, because one way to mask O-line deficiencies is to deploy a quarterback who can punish a defense with his legs. As it stands though, for as well as Grier practiced and played prior to the groin injury suffered later in training camp, his sample size as an NFL starter isn’t much larger than Rush’s and it’s less glowing - an 0-2 record with the Carolina Panthers that includes no touchdowns to four interceptions in games wherein Christian McCaffrey was suited up. Not exactly ideal when you consider the aforementioned struggles/concerns with the WR group and the potential for the Cowboys to get away from an effective rushing attack, i.e., Grier may need to elevate them as opposed to things being the other way around. This is the thought process behind the Cowboys being more willing to risk the early part of the season to Rush than Grier, but that doesn’t mean Grier hasn’t improved since those two failed starts in 2019 because, seemingly, he has.

A former Eagle coming to the defense of a current Cowboys player was as unicorn as Parsons himself before former defensive end Chris Long voiced his displeasure with Micah Parson’s EA Sports Madden rating.

Parsons is going through a bit of rookie hazing in that the only licensed NFL video game, and therefore most popular by default, is given just an 88 overall rating out of 99. On Tuesday, Parsons put out a plea for fans and game players to reach out to EA Sports to petition for a serious upgrade in his ratings. A surprising figure stepped up to the plate, and then some. Not only did former Eagles DE Chris Long call in, he filmed it (live on his podcast of course) and let them have it for so woefully underestimating Parsons’ ability. First, here’s Parsons’ plea.

They keep doing me wrong!! Need y’all to dial this hotline to get my #Madden23 ratings right… 689-278-3030 let em’ hear it! #EAathlete pic.twitter.com/l10OI7tF2g — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) September 13, 2022

Hilariously, Parsons isn’t even complaining about his overall rating. He’s mad about his man and zone coverage ratings, just two of several components that go into an overall score. Then, here’s Long’s response, complaining about his overall rating.

“You guys are a bunch of idiots,” he starts. “He’s 10 points better than anyone else on that team,” he continues. “What are you guys smoking over there?” he wonders about the low rating. “I mean, Micah Parsons is an alien. Ankle flexion, ever heard of it?” he quipped. “Guy can run six inches off the ground.” “How bout the spin move that he put on Joe Haeg the other night?” the exasperated fanboying continued. When an Eagles favor comes to your defense, you know what the deal is. Parsons is clearly one of the NFL’s best and everyone knows it. But the czar.

Backup-turned-starter Cooper Rush is anticipating a group effort from his teammates on Sunday who have a ‘bad taste in their mouths’ after last week’s loss to Brady and the Bucs.

On Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Rush will make the second start of his career with Prescott out following thumb surgery, but the Cowboys are filled with questions after their 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener. “We have a bad taste in our mouth after losing a game,” Rush said. “You can’t wait to get back out there the next week. We were 0-1 last year too, though. This is the first step.” Rush threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings, delivering a final-minute drive for a 20-16 win. Despite his inexperience, he was confident. “I think it’s more about the teammates. All you do every day is want to earn their respect,” Rush said. “To go out there on Sunday, that’s the best way to do it. Go play well. They have my respect. I think they respect me. I think we’ve got a good group. I think we’re ready to roll.” Unlike last season, Rush is looking at a multiweek stretch of starting with Prescott out following surgery to his right thumb. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Prescott could return inside four weeks; however, the club will not rush the quarterback, who was on the practice field as a spectator on Thursday. “Right now you’re focused on this game, that’s all that matters,” Rush said. “You get down the road when we get there. It’s something you’ve been a starter before in your life and you kinda draw on that. You remind yourself of that. You’re going to go week by week, and right now we’re focused on the Bengals.”

