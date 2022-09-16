Poll: Dallas Cowboys own 2023 top-5 pick, or fight for 2022 playoff spot

With Dak Prescott set to miss 4-6-8 weeks (depending on who you talk to), and other key injuries plaguing both sides of the ball, this season has already run into low expectations for the Dallas Cowboys. Last Sunday did not lend any hope or promise, even when Prescott was on the field. All things considered, would you rather have the Cowboys own a premium 2023 draft pick or be on the brink of making the playoffs?

The latter seems optimistic. Even if Prescott makes a triumphant, healthy return in Jerry Jones’ somewhat mythical timetable of four weeks, is this team a playoff contender?

The former, owning a top-5 pick, would resemble a 2015-like season. Tony Romo went down with an early season injury, was brought back too soon and was re-injured, which ended up with the #4 pick in the following draft and we all know how that ended up.

This option may be for the more pessimistic fan. In retrospect, it would mean shelfing Prescott for more time than Jerry is predicting and somewhat mailing it in after Week 1. Is it an overreaction after what we saw vs. the Buccaneers mixed with the barrage of injuries? That is for you to decide, this is a poll after all.

The middle ground of finishing 5-12 or 6-11 is something we will not speak of because that would be worst case scenario. Middle ground draft pick and no playoffs, can’t say were not used to that, though!

Assessing these two options in their entirety, would you rather have the Cowboys own a top-5 pick in next year’s draft or compete to their fullest and attempt to clinch a spot in the playoffs?