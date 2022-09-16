Cowboys vs. Bengals injury report (Friday): Michael Gallup officially out

Cowboys fans let out an exasperated sigh at the sight of the new injury report. Michael Gallup is officially listed as out for the second game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals at home on Sunday.

Gallup’s debut in the 2022 starting lineup has been delayed through the first two weeks of the season as Kellen Moore looks to utilize the one-two punch run game of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard to get the job done on offense with a questionable receiving corps.

Left guard Connor McGovern did not practice with an ankle injury and is out for Sunday. Likewise, starting safety Jayron Kearse continues to be out of practice with a knee injury as 2022 undrafted safety Markquese Bell preps for a possible call to action. Tarell Basham continues to be out as well.

And, of course, Dak Prescott is out. Cooper Rush will be the man for this week.