Ja’Marr Chase on Trevon Diggs: ‘He’s not too much on technique-sound. He’s a little hit or miss.’

The Dallas Cowboys are getting set to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium. It is a matchup of two 0-1 teams and neither wants to fall to 0-2.

Not doing so will be more difficult for the Cowboys given that they do not have their franchise quarterback for the fight whereas the Bengals do. Joe Burrow is one of the best signal-callers in the NFL today and what makes the Cincinnati offense even more dangerous is the presence of wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Chase won the league’s Offensive Rookie of the Year Award last year while Dallas had the winner on the defensive side of the ball in Micah Parsons. It isn’t as if the two will be going squarely up against one another throughout the game because Chase is a wide receiver and Parsons is a linebacker.

The primary competitor who Chase will square off against is Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. It seems that Chase is rather confident in his ability to win against Diggs on Sunday.

Ja’Marr Chase said Trevon Diggs does not have too much technique and is a little “hit or miss”

While Trevon Diggs put together an interception-leading season for the Cowboys in 2021, there were many critics who came along for the ride. Diggs’ style carries with it an inherent risk. He can make some dynamic plays, but that means he can sometimes give up some big ones as well.

The philosophy of this is something to be debated another day, but it is apparently something that Chase is leaning in to. Speaking ahead of Sunday’s game, Chase was asked if he had ever faced off against Diggs (they did when the former was at LSU and the latter Alabama in college) as this will be their first matchup in the NFL.

Here is what he had to say.

This truly does not sound like your classic trash talk, but Ja’Marr Chase is certainly aware of what he is saying and he is openly poking at the same thing that many people use to criticize Trevon Diggs.

To be fair here what Chase said arguably does have legitimate merit which is why Diggs is such a controversial player. But it’s one thing for fans and analysts to discuss players in this way, it is another thing for opposing players to say it in the week leading up to a game.

For what it’s worth, Chase is not the first player to throw even a semblance of shade towards AT&T Stadium this week (if there were shade maybe it would stop the horrible window glare that is likely going to show up this week) as La’el Collins had some choice words for his former team. These are not exactly two teams that have a rivalry with one another which is what has made these comments a little random.

Bring on Sunday afternoon.