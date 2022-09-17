Weekend Update: The latest news on both Cowboys and Bengals rosters before gameday Week 2

Welcome to this weekends update ready for the big day tomorrow. So what’s been the info this week for both the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals?

It’s no secret QB Dak Prescott is on the injury report and has not practiced all week. Jerry Jones has spent all week both explaining and defending his choice of “not placing” Dak on IR. The talk right now is Dak is expected to return in around four weeks; this is easily optimistic. But some good news is the Cowboys QB1 has been seen helping in practice at the Star, if anything just to provide assistance for the backups QB’s.

Dak Prescott will NOT be placed on injured reserve — per Jerry Jones.



“We think he will be back out there throwing pretty quick. … That’s not being optimistic. That’s us having good surgery.”



Big. #Cowboys — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 13, 2022

On the other side of QB1 talk this week, it’s been Cooper Rush taking most of the reps in preparation. Coaches have spoken about how well prepared Rush has been and they feel confident in his ability to hold the fort while waiting for Dak’s return. Rush took to the media and told them, ”We have special players. Trust them and then do [my] job.” Lets hope Cowboys fans get some of that Vikings magic from last year to help guide Rush to a win this weekend.

Cooper to Cooper. Cowboys jump ahead 20-16 with :51 to play. Big things happening.pic.twitter.com/Sxtl0f5JIu — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 1, 2021

Wide receiver James Washington showedat practice on Wednesday, so far he looked to be doing rehab work off to the side and working to get back into team reps. In other good news, Jayron Kearse is off crutches and back in training as well. All good things for both players that are desperately missing.

James Washington and Jayron Kearse doing rehab work with the athletic training staff today. Washington (foot) is on IR for at least the first four games. Kearse (knee sprain) will not play against the Bengals, per Mike McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/ODUeKdiqUP — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) September 14, 2022

For the offensive line right now things are still a little misty. The hope everyone had about the new addition OT, Jason Peters, being ready this week to play is slowly diminishing. So expect a dose of Matt Farniok at guard with Tyler Smith continuing his left tackle duties while Connor McGovern recovers from a high ankle sprain.

Cowboys tackle Jason Peters has yet to take team reps since joining practice squad Sept. 5. Still in rampup mode. Process is expected to continue into next week. Coach Mike McCarthy on whether Peters will work at both left and right tackle: “Can’t tell you, man. Not yet.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 15, 2022

More news, that was expected, on the offense. WR Michael Gallup will not be suiting up this week. He has been seen taking first-team reps and working well to get back on the field. And to be this far ahead in his rehab from an ACL injury in December is nothing shy of extraordinary. The hope will be that everyone will get to see the Colardo State fan-favorite back in action for the Giants game in Week 3.

Last week we saw WR CeeDee Lamb catching just two of eleven targets for 29 yards, and that now makes it nine straight games, including playoff appearances, where Lamb has gone without 100 yards or a touchdown. But wait! The very same aforementioned game at Minnesota where Rush started at QB, Lamb caught six of eight passes for 112 yards, a game Lamb will surely remember well.

Lamb took questions this week about what is best about having Rush as the signal caller, “his composure, understanding the situation” Lamb said quickly. He then continued on his praise for the Cowboys backup QB and how well he played last year when called on.

“He got the head nod to be the quarterback one, went into the game understanding the situation, and then the numbers he put up. I feel like as an offense it didn’t have much of a drop off, he was ready, he’s always ready for his number to be called”.

The expectation for Jayron Kearse’s replacement this weekend looks to be a split shift with both Israel Mukuamu and Markquese Bell. Both have had great preseason showings and look to continue their hot streak as they face one the top WR corps this weekend.

Markquese Bell stresses he wants a win more than anything this weekend “regardless of if I play or not”.



Current expectation is #Cowboys may have him split Kearse’s with Israel Mukuamu. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 14, 2022

To add to the list of last week’s injuries is DE Tarell Basham with his leg injury. It was announced that the Ohio Bobcat pass rusher is being placed on IR to both make room for players coming off the practice squad; and also his injury looks to be one that will linger for a few weeks. This means there will be a heavy dose of rookie Sam Williams while Basham is out. The rookie pass rusher displayed huge progress throughout the offseason; so it will be interesting to see what he can do with a full time role going forward.

The Cowboys also waived NT John Ridgeway in other roster moves, the cut was made in order to place QB Cooper Rush and Kicker Brett Maher up to the active roster ready for the Week 2 game.

The Cowboys will sign QB Cooper Rush and K Brett Maher to the 53-man roster and place DE Tarell Basham (quad) on IR and waive DT John Ridgeway, sources said. Basham will miss the next 4 games while the Cowboys hope to re-sign Ridgeway to the p-squad if clears waivers. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 17, 2022

On the Bengals side, WR Tee Higgins looks as though he will pass concussion protocol and suit up to play; take note fantasy fans. As for other listed receivers for the Bengals, WR Trent Taylor is questionable with a hamstring as the veteran missed Wednesday’s practice, but participated on Thursday and Friday. Tight end Devin Asiasi is also questionable for Sunday with a quadricep issue. Asiasi is dealing with the leg injury that limited him throughout the preseason and out of Week 1. Even if he does play, expect his snap count to be limited.

DT Josh Tupou is the only other player limited this week with a shin injury, his ability to play this weekend is very much in doubt.

#Bengals injury report officially lists WR Tee Higgins (concussion), TE Devin Asiasi (quad) and DT Josh Tupou (shin) as questionable for Sunday in Dallas. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 16, 2022

Gametime: Sunday, September 18, 3:25 p.m. (CST) AT&T Stadium, Arlington