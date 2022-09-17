Cowboys news: Jerry Jones says he’s willing to hear from frustrated Cowboys fans

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones knows the dedicated Cowboys fans are the lifeblood for his franchise. Now, he seems willing to re-open a direct line for communication.

The good news for those who listen to 105.3 The Fan is that Jones is willing to hear your gripes live on the air. But he and his family aren’t going anywhere. “We used to have fans call in and I’d answer a question,” Jones said on the K&C Masterpiece. “I’d be mad too. I will tell you right now, the best way to get something done is to have [the question] come straight to me. Those same fans know I’ll never sell this team.” Jones went on to say that he was serious about conducting the segment (and we’d certainly oblige), but he made it clear that he believes changes aren’t necessary in front office when it comes to he and his son Stephen having the final say on personnel decisions. “I sure would welcome the segment. ... I live with it every day. Let me say this, I’m so sensitive to our fans [with the reaction to every decision I make],” Jones said. “I will tell you ... you look around, and [see that] rehiring or shuffling out general managers on top of shuffling out coaches - I haven’t seen that be the secret to success in the league.” We’ll be sure to provide an update on if/and when the segment will occur to give fans an opportunity to participate.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s play calling has been in question all week. Head coach Mike McCarthy made sure to have his coach’s back in his press conference today.

Kellen Moore has come under fire by fans and media for the schematic flaws that led to the Cowboys suffering a 19-3 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, the offense owning the dubious distinction of being the only in the entire NFL to not score a touchdown in the season opener. When asked about Moore’s performance on Sunday, as Dallas readies to take on the equally challenging Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, Mike McCarthy had a lot of praise for Moore - owning some accountability himself as the team’s head coach responsible for ensuring “all three coordinators are teed up to be successful”. “It’s something I try to accomplish every single day so, yeah, I make sure Kellen knows that I’m there,” said McCarthy on Friday. “We’re going to take a lap today through the call sheet, and it may be a little longer [this week] - those types of things. The most important thing is not to overreact, and I want him to feel that from me. I’ve got to do a better job. “We’ve all got to do a better job.”

Former Dallas Cowboys are known for appearing on television shows after their football career is over. Danny McCray is the latest one to find success in front of a camera.

Before his reality TV appearances, McCray was a special-teams ace and defensive helper for the Cowboys from 2010-13 and 2015. McCray was named the winner of the competition after finishing first in a race up a snowy mountain in Patagonia in the show’s final episode Wednesday. During the show, McCray had to compete in various challenges that tested his strength and endurance on mental and physical levels. He also needed to navigate social politics amongst the other players in the game in order to avoid elimination. McCray appeared on “The Challenge: USA” as one of 28 “CBS reality titans,” a qualification needed to compete on the program. McCray competed on “Survivor 41” in 2021, placing sixth in the competition. But now, McCray can call himself a champion. “This is very redeeming! I felt like I was one move or one conversation away from making it to the Final 3 on Survivor,” McCray told PopCrave. “So this did make me feel good about my social game and my ability to play these types of games!”

When the Cowboys line up against the Bengals on Sunday, some players will be going against their former teammates.

Both Collins and Awuzie are former starters for the Cowboys who are undoubtedly imparting their knowledge unto the Bengals coaching staff for the coming battle in Week 2, but two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence and Pro Bowl wideout CeeDee Lamb are just as familiar with them and their skill sets. And, come Sunday, someone’s going to lose in this battle of former compatriots. For Lawrence, seeing Collins again means something on both a personal and a professional level — following the Cowboys decision to release the starting tackle in March. “It’ll be great to see La’el,” said Lawrence following Thursday’s practice. “I haven’t seen him since he left to go to Cincinnati. It’ll be good to go against him - check up on him and see how he’s doing. … He’s a good player.” Another matchup to watch is Lamb against Awuzie, a former Cowboys second-round draft pick and starter who signed a three-year, $21.75 million deal with Cincinnati a year ago. Last season, Awuzie posted a career-high two interceptions and had another pick against Super Bowl MVP Matthew Stafford in the Bengals’ title-game loss. Lamb and Awuzie were teammates during Lamb’s rookie season in 2020. “Great dude,” Lamb said. “He’s a great athlete. Very athletic. Very strong. His point of attack ability to impose his will of the opponent is great.”

