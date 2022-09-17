Player props and best bets for Week 2: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys

Last week, albeit a miserable game, the best props from Blogging The Boys went 2-1. Just five Ezekiel Elliott rushing yards from going 3-0, but a winning week nonetheless gives us four picks this week instead of three.

Last week’s bets:

Mike Evans under 71.5 yards - WIN

Ezekiel Elliott under 46.5 rushing yards- LOSS

Game total under 50.5 points- WIN

This week’s bets:

The Cowboys play the Bengals Sunday afternoon and although the anticipation is low, the sportsbooks we all know and love will still be offering a variety of player props and odds. Here are the ones to bet.

Evan McPherson O 1.5 FG made

You probably didn’t expect this to be the first prop for this week, but it’s got slam dunk potential. The Cowboys defense has a bend but don’t break mentality and limit their opponents in and around the red zone. McPherson had a shaky week last week, missing both a field goal and an extra point. However, even with Burrow turning the ball over five times, he still made two field goals. Ryan Succop attempted five field goals vs. the Cowboys defense and think we may see similar numbers from McPherson.

Joe Mixon O 71.5 rushing yards

Leonard Fournette was overshadowed last week by just how bad the Cowboys played, but he had a monstrous game Sunday night. He rushed 21 times and averaged six yards a carry, which are figures that Mixon can even surpass. He is a focal point of Cincinnati’s offense and rushed the ball 27 times last week for just 82 yards. Expect a bounce back game against a weaker run defense here.

Ezekiel Elliott O 54.5 rushing yards

Ezekiel Elliott mentioned that 10 carries wasn’t enough last week, so figure he gets more involved this week. Running the ball 15 or so times this game should lend credence to a 60+ yard game, so take the over 54.5 and lean on Kellen Moore depending on his veteran running back.

Joe Mixon longest rush O 15.5 yards

It becomes increasingly difficult to double down on one player because an injury or something similar puts two losses on the board rather quickly. However, Fournette seemed to break off chunk plays at will last weekend. His longest run of the night was for 17 and his burst is not nearly what Mixon’s is. Although he only averaged three yards a carry last week, he still broke a 31-yard run. This makes sense, although it is scary to double down on a running back.