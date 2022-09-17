Cowboys roster moves: Cooper Rush signed to 53-man roster, Tarell Basham placed on IR

The Cowboys’ front office got to work on Saturday and managed to free up two roster spots for necessary positions by placing defensive end Tarell Basham on injured reserve, and waiving defensive tackle John Ridgeway.

The Cooper Rush train has officially left the tracks as the Cowboys added the six-year veteran to the 53-man roster, with Dallas also signing kicker Brett Maher to secure his spot as the starting placekicker.

Ridgeway’s absence from the Cowboys may be short-lived if he clears waivers on Monday, but the decision to place Basham on IR means his return to practice won’t be for a while.

The Cowboys still don't have a backup to sit in behind Cooper Rush so that move may be made before the deadline today, and will likely mean Will Grier will be available. The need for an offensive linemen continues as the Cowboys’ line continues to be riddled with injury.

Cowboys are signing QB Cooper Rush and K Brett Maher to 53-man roster, two people close to situation said. QB Will Grier and one offensive lineman — Alec Lindstrom a strong candidate; Aviante Collins also an option — are expected to be elevated from practice squad later today. https://t.co/v7kLBpHxFr — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 17, 2022