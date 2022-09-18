Bengals vs. Cowboys: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Dallas Cowboys will try to right their season on Sunday afternoon after a disastrous start. They welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to town in a clash of teams trying to win their first game of the season. The Cowboys are underdogs in this one, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing them at +7.

The Cowboys will be working without their regular quarterback, Dak Prescott, who could miss anywhere from 4-8 weeks depending on who you believe. Cooper Rush will be tasked with keeping the Cowboys playoff viable until Prescott returns.

Everyone expects the Cowboys to lean heavily into their run game, utilizing Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the primary movers. If the Dallas offensive line can create running lanes, the Cowboys can then use the play-action game to try and get their understaffed receiving group open. They need a better game from WR1 CeeDee Lamb.

But if Dallas is going to have a chance, it’s their defense that is going to have to do the real work. They must slow down Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, and create some short fields for the offense by way of turnover. The Bengals offensive line struggled badly with pass protection last week, so Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence must take advantage.

Cowboys vs. Bengals game info

Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster

Date: Sept. 18, 2022

Game time: 4:25 PM EST

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV channel: CBS

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | Cincinnati SiriusXM 137 or 380 and the SXM App Dallas SiriusXM 82 or 227 and the SXM App

Streaming: Sling TV

Cowboys record: (0-1)

Bengals record: (0-1)

Odds: Dallas +7, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Prediction: Cowboys 17 - Bengals 16

