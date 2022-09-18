NFL Week 2 gambling preview: Picks from around the league plus the Cowboys corner

Week 2 of the regular season has arrived.

Everyone likes to make money, right? So before you sit down and take in the action this weekend, take a look at our gambling preview for Week 2. (All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Let us know your best bet for this week’s action in the comments section.

Record YTD: 3-2 (-0.5U)

Week 2 Straight Picks

Miami Dolphins AT Baltimore Ravens (-3) (-128) 2 UNITS

Going back to the well here and betting on the Ravens for the second straight week. Baltimore handily took care of the Jets last week, covering the 6.5 and walking away with a 24-9 victory. This week they face a much bigger test as they host the 1-0 Miami Dolphins. While the Dolphins did beat New England last Sunday 20-7, they didn’t look great doing it. Tua Tagovailoa was sacked three times and Miami managed just 2.8 YPC on the ground. This week, Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ offense will struggle against a much more capable Ravens defense. Lamar Jackson tosses two touchdown passes and Baltimore’s defense picks off Tua twice, leading the Ravens to a six-point victory.

Indianapolis Colts (-3) AT Jacksonville Jaguars (-115) 2 UNITS

Betting on the Colts after they tied with the lowly Houston Texans last week may sound like a bad idea, but it’s important to not overreact to any outcome in Week 1. Indy outgained Houston in that game 517 to 299 and would have come away with a win if Rodrigo Blankenship didn’t miss a game-winning field goal attempt. Matt Ryan looked much better in the second half, and Jonathan Taylor ran for 161 yards and averaged 5.2 Y/A. The Colts are simply a much better team than the Jaguars, and this is a prime spot for them to bounce back in a big way after a disappointing Week 1. Don’t overreact to one game, take the Colts to cover the 3 on the road.

This is another game where not overreacting to Week 1 is important. The Packers got dominated by the Vikings last Sunday. Minnesota held Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense in check and moved the ball fairly easily against the Packers’ highly-touted defense. The Packers need a win to get themselves back on track, and they have the perfect opponent coming into town in the Chicago Bears. Dating back to 2016, the Packers have won 11 of their last 12 games against the Bears. In their last four meetings, Green Bay has won by scores of 45 to 30, 24 to 14, 35 to 16, and 41 to 25. The Packers simply own the Bears and this is a perfect soft landing spot for Green Bay after the tough Week 1. Don’t be scared off by the high spread, take the Packers to cover on Sunday night.

Four-Team Parlay Of The Week

We’re adding an extra team this week to our parlay to make it a four-teamer. The Browns, Rams, and Packers all have extremely favorable matchups at home this weekend. All three teams easily could cover their respective spreads and should have no problem winning the game outright. The Vikings are the tricky ones, but I like their matchup against the Eagles on Monday night. Philly gave up 35 points to the Lions last weekend, so Minnesota should keep things close.

Cowboys Corner

The Pick: Dallas Cowboys 1H +5 (-128) 0.5 UNIT

While I don’t have much confidence that the Cowboys can outright win this game, I do see them keeping it close in the first half. Dallas’ defense should be able to generate some pressure on Joe Burrow and potentially force him into an early turnover or two. Throughout the course of this game, the Bengals will show they are the better team and pull away, but the Cowboys keeping it competitive early on. Dallas covers the +5 in the first half but ultimately does not cover the +7.5 at the end of the game.