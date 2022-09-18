Cowboys news: Plenty of roster moves for the Cowboys on the day before the game

In a somewhat surprising move, the Dallas Cowboys waived rookie defensive tackle John Ridgeway. In a corresponding move, the Cowboys promoted rookie center Alec Lindstrom to bolster the offensive line after Connor McGovern suffered a high ankle sprain.

As expected, the Cowboys officially signed quarterback Cooper Rush from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, with Rush set to start in place of Dak Prescott (thumb) Sunday against the Bengals. The Cowboys also signed kicker Brett Maher from the practice squad to the active roster. To make room for Rush and Maher, the club waived rookie defensive tackle John Ridgeway and placed defensive end Tarell Basham (thigh) on injured reserve. Basham was injured in the second half last Sunday against the Bucs and will now miss a minimum of four weeks. With their two available practice squad elevations, the Cowboys elevated quarterback Will Grier and rookie center Alec Lindstrom.

The Dallas Cowboys will be without Michael Gallup versus a potent Bengals offense. Gallup has been one of Dallas most consistent big play threats and will be sorely missed by a Dallas offense desperate for explosive plays, but may return soon.

Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup is getting closer to a return. Gallup had limited practices all week that included work in team drills. He won’t play this week, as he was one of five players the Cowboys have ruled out, but Week 3 is a possibility. “Michael’s done an excellent job of hitting those (injury rehab) targets, and I think we’re kind of in the final stages here,” coach Mike McCarthy said Friday, via Rob Phillips of the team website.

Mike McCarthy was candid in what he thought of the recent performance of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The Cowboys once high-powered offense has taken a downturn and McCarthy gave his thoughts on what changes need to happen.

After a dismal offensive performance in the season-opening loss to Tampa Bay, McCarthy said he spent extra time with Moore, his offensive coordinator, on his play call sheet and noted he must call a smarter game and at times be conservative. “We’ve just got to trust what we build on our menu and got [to] adjust when you have change in [the] lineup, and we’re definitely working through that,” McCarthy said. “And we want to make sure we’re helping but maybe not being as conservative as you’d like to be. “Let’s be honest, Kellen’s time as a coordinator he’s been able to play very, very aggressive. But we’re in a phase right now, we’ve got to be a little smarter in certain situations. That’s all part of growing as a play caller.”

The owner and general manager, Jerry Jones, was very clear in his comments that he expects more from CeeDee Lamb. Lamb has struggled with critical drops and the team is hoping that he can elevate his game into a consistent, elite wide receiver.

Jones spoke on 105.3 The Fan (KRLD-FM) Friday morning and expressed that Lamb needed to get through his own problems because that’s what elite receivers do. “People are covering your best receiver,” Jones told The Fan. “That happens. What do you do? You’ve got to play through being covered. You’ve got to catch balls covered. You say, ‘Well that’s a trite thing to say.’ But you can’t just because you’re covered up not make some plays.”

