LIVE COVERAGE: Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals Live Updates, Highlights, and Scores

The Dallas Cowboys are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon in a battle of winless teams. Starting the season off 0-2 is traditionally a difficult hurdle to overcome, which only increases the pressure on each team to come out on top.

As far as the Cowboys are concerned they need a win in the worst possible way. The prospect of an 0-2 record is tough to take, but Dallas is in the middle of some extreme turmoil. Their offseason was questioned by many and exploited for its faults in the season opener, and to make matters worse quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his thumb and is out for a month at the absolute best (if you buy Jerry Jones’ optimism).

This is the fourth game in a row for the Cowboys in which they are starting a new quarterback against Cincinnati. Tony Romo (2012), Dak Prescott (2016), and Andy Dalton (2020) all won their games, perhaps Cooper Rush can make it four in a row.

2nd Quarter

The Bengals punted not long into the second quarter after Micah Parsons flustered Joe Burrow once again.

Dallas couldn’t make anything happen with their next possession so they booted the ball right back before Cincinnati did it again. A punting extravaganza began to unfold.

After that guess what happened? The Cowboys punted back to the Bengals. Although while all of this punting was happening the Cowboys were proving that they were in fact a competitive football team which was improvement based on what we saw in the season opener.

Before the Bengals punted again (lol) Dorance Armstrong reeled in his second sack of the game.

Just before the half came to a close Brett Maher attempted a 54-yard field goal. It was good!

All told it was a very productive first half of football.

Score at the end of the 2nd Quarter: Dallas 17, Cincinnati 3

1st Quarter

After receiving the opening kickoff, the Dallas Cowboys took their opening drive down the field and scored a touchdown. Seriously.

COOPER RUSH TO NOAH BROWN TOUCHDOWN!



COOPER RUSH TO NOAH BROWN TOUCHDOWN!



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/k4MwlePsVh — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) September 18, 2022

Prior to this the Cowboys only had one opening drive touchdown in their last nine games at AT&T Stadium so to say it was nice to see would be quite the understatement. The drive featured touches from Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, and even KaVontae Turpin out of the backfield. In the least dramatic way possible, it was perfect.

On the other side of things the Cincinnati Bengals would have gone three and out to start their performance in the game if not for a penalty on Anthony Barr that kept their drive alive. Cincinnati was able to squeeze out a field goal, but not before Micah Parsons picked up his third sack of the season.

Micah Parsons' third sack of the season!



(via @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/Vfn8MrucIO — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) September 18, 2022

The Cowboys did get the ball back with time left in the first quarter and it sort of felt like things were already too good to be true.

And then Tony Pollard happened.

Pollard punched it in the play after after being ruled down at the 1-yard line.

Score at the end of the 1st Quarter: Dallas 14, Cincinnati 3