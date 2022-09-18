 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys vs. Bengals: Jalen Tolbert, Jabril Cox inactive again

And another curious inactive for the Cowboys

By David Howman
/ new
Dallas Cowboys defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 32-18 during a NFL Pre-Season football game. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their next matchup, hoping to notch their first win of the season with the Cincinnati Bengals coming to town. With kickoff fast approaching, their list of inactives has been announced.

Four of these six were widely expected. Dak Prescott, of course, is going to be out for at least a few weeks now. Mike McCarthy also ruled out Jayron Kearse, Connor McGovern, and Michael Gallup earlier in the week.

The remaining three inactives were all designated as such last week, but they’re still curious decisions. Most notable is rookie Jalen Tolbert, who will once again be watching from the sidelines as undrafted rookie Dennis Houston plays in his place.

The other real surprise is Jabril Cox, who had been hyped up in the offseason as someone who was likely to take on a huge role on this defense. Two weeks in and it’s been the exact opposite. Perhaps the Cowboys are just being cautious, as Cox tore his ACL last year, but it’s still surprising to see Cox remain inactive for this game.

Bengals inactives:

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 2022 NFL Week 2

View all 27 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys