Cowboys vs. Bengals: Jalen Tolbert, Jabril Cox inactive again

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their next matchup, hoping to notch their first win of the season with the Cincinnati Bengals coming to town. With kickoff fast approaching, their list of inactives has been announced.

Dallas Cowboys inactives vs. Bengals:



Dak Prescott, Michael Gallup, Jabril Cox, Jalen Tolbert, Nahshon Wright, Jayron Kearse, Connor McGovern — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 18, 2022

Four of these six were widely expected. Dak Prescott, of course, is going to be out for at least a few weeks now. Mike McCarthy also ruled out Jayron Kearse, Connor McGovern, and Michael Gallup earlier in the week.

The remaining three inactives were all designated as such last week, but they’re still curious decisions. Most notable is rookie Jalen Tolbert, who will once again be watching from the sidelines as undrafted rookie Dennis Houston plays in his place.

The other real surprise is Jabril Cox, who had been hyped up in the offseason as someone who was likely to take on a huge role on this defense. Two weeks in and it’s been the exact opposite. Perhaps the Cowboys are just being cautious, as Cox tore his ACL last year, but it’s still surprising to see Cox remain inactive for this game.

