Sunday Night Football live discussion: Bears vs. Packers One more Sunday game in the NFL. By Dave Halprin@dave_halprin Sep 18, 2022, 7:10pm CDT Enjoy some more football while celebrating a Cowboys win. Bears and Packers. This is an open thread for game chat.
