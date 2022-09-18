Dallas Cowboys are 3-point underdogs to the New York Giants in Week 3

The Dallas Cowboys have a little more pep in their step now after a thrilling, last-second win over the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-17. That moves the Cowboys to 1-1 on the young season and keeps them viable as they try to get past Dak Prescott's injury while still in contention for the NFC East crown.

Speaking of the NFC East, they will be making their first foray onto the division in Week 3 when they go on the road against their division rival, the New York Giants. The Giants have gotten off to a hot start to the season, beating the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 and nipping the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. At 2-0, they are at the top of the NFC East and seem like a different team under new head coach Brian Daboll.

Because of that, and the fact they are at home, they are the favorites by three points according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Cowboys are trying to survive without Dak Prescott, and a win in the division, on the road, would be an impressive feat. Cooper Rush won on the road last year at Minnesota, maybe he can do it again and really turn around the Cowboys season.