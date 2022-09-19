Cowboys news: Cooper Rush, Micah Parsons lead the Cowboys past Cincinnati

Rush pulls off another improbable win.

After forcing the Bengals to a three-and-out while pinned near their own goal line, Rush led the Cowboys from their own 35-yard line down into field-goal range. There, with just four seconds left, Brett Maher completed his second 50-yard attempt of the game to give Dallas their first win of the year, 20-17. Playing in place of injured QB Dak Prescott, Rush and the offense started out hot, scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions for the first time since 2019. Things fizzled on that side of the ball though, and the offense was visibly scuffling. After the defense, which had harrassed Joe Burrow all afternoon to the tune of six sacks, finally relented and allowed a touchdown on a 19-play drive, things were squared away. The teams traded punts, and then Rush found the magic again. Dallas improved to 1-1 on the season, and will take on the 2-0 New York Giants next week on Monday night.

There is no player in the league like Micah Parsons, and his impact is leading to wins.

Two starts, two come from behind wins for Cooper Rush in his career. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) September 18, 2022 Cooper Rush. Brett Maher. Never a doubt. Cowboys win. pic.twitter.com/WYOYSM6lr3 — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) September 18, 2022 But you need an offense to help them out some. Think there gonna be some postgame callers ticked about KM’s play calling? — Iron Cheffield (@SeanCBass) September 18, 2022 Bengals with a helluva drive to tie this game up. Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown and Jorudan Lewis give it up in the secondary. Tough plays. Joe Burrow with clutch throws. Pass rush didn’t get there. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) September 18, 2022 Bengals QB Joe Burrow has struggled for time in the pocket just about all game. But he had all afternoon against a three-man rush on touchdown. Two-point conversion is good. We’re tied at 17 in Arlington. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 18, 2022 Game officials catch a lot of criticism. Following a conference, they made a great decision to pick up the flag on Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch. A potential game changer if that call on clean hit was made. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 18, 2022 Micah Parsons is so good — I watch him over the offensive team, when the ball is snapped. He’s got more moves than JA Morant. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) September 18, 2022 Micah Parsons making La’el look like Chaz Green — John Owning (@JohnOwning) September 18, 2022

Now fans hold their breath and hope the franchise-tagged tight end is healthy.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is reportedly set to undergo an MRI after suffering a knee injury late in Sunday’s 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, there is “no concern” about the structure of Schultz’s ACL, but the MRI will reveal more clarity.

The timeline continues to shorten.

Jones surprised some people when he said on 105.3 The Fan Sunday that Prescott could return by maybe the “third or fourth game.” “He’s got a chance maybe the third or fourth game. We’ll see what happens.” Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones to @KristiCowboy on @1053thefan re: how long QB Dak Prescott (right thumb) will be sidelined: “He’s got a chance maybe the third or fourth game. We’ll see what happens.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 18, 2022 What Jones meant is that Prescott could return by the third or fourth game after he suffered the injury. Since Prescott got hurt in Week 1, Jones believes the quarterback could return in Week 4 against Washington on the early side, or in Week 5 at the Rams. #Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones clarified timeline for possible Dak Prescott return. In saying third or fourth game, he was using date of injury as point of reference, meaning he believes Prescott could return as soon as Week 5 vs Washington or following week at Rams. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 18, 2022

How do the 1-1 Cowboys stack up against the rest of the NFL?

23) Dallas Cowboys The Dallas Cowboys’ defense is still outstanding, and the Cowboys’ offense was nearly impossible to watch after the first two offensive drives. Dallas had no business being in this game, but that defense kept them in it, as did the Bengals’ offensive line. And in the end, the defense made a stop on 3rd-and-3 to force a punt, and Cooper Rush moved the Cowboys 33 yards down the field for the game-winning field goal as time expired. It’s probably not a sustainable formula, but it got the job done against the Bengals in Week 2.

It took a lot of dominos falling in Dallas’ favor for them to get the upset win against Cincy.

Patrik Walker: It was an episode of Cardiac Cowboys in Week 2, but winning in the NFL isn’t easy so take the victory however you can get it, and especially when it helps you avoid an 0-2 start to the season (and at home, no less). In defeating the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, the Cowboys rise to 1-1 and immediately swung momentum back toward possibly repeating as NFC East champs in 2022 - defeating one of the two Super Bowl LVI teams; and with Cooper Rush under center. Rush entered the matchup as starter in the wake of the Cowboys losing Dak Prescott to a fractured thumb on his throwing hand, and with a small sample size that made it difficult to ascertain if he could replicate his 2021 victory in Minnesota without Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup in tow. And while it wasn’t the most electric game for Rush, it was impressive in how he commanded the offense to an early touchdown pass to Noah Brown - who went on to deliver a breakout game - and in how Rush battled through adversity.

