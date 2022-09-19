Mount Rush-Moore: An adaptive offense played a big factor in the Cowboy's win

With 5:32 left in the fourth quarter of the Dallas Cowboys season opener, Dak Prescott was jogging off the field for x-rays while Cooper Rush took his first snap of 2022. That timestamp marked the moment Dallas had to go back to the drawing board. After the game, Jerry Jones confirmed all Cowboy fans' worst fears. Prescott would be lost to a thumb injury for the foreseeable future. On top of a putrid offensive performance, that is not the news anyone wanted to hear.

Kellen Moore was criticized all week for his predictable offense and needing to simplify his play-calling, especially if Rush was set to take over. He did his homework, which showed in Sunday's game's first half. On the game's first play, Moore dialed up a run play to Ezekiel Elliott for four yards. This comes after fans and media wanted Dallas to run the ball more. Tony Pollard and Elliott combined for 24 rushes for 96 yards.

Fans also want to see more of Pollard in the offense that does not involve a double reverse for a loss. The fourth-year back touched the ball 13 times for 98 yards of offense, including a touchdown and a catch that went for 46 yards.

With Prescott absent, the game plan needed to be easy for Rush to operate. Moore called the right plays at the right time and trusted his quarterback to complete a critical pass on fourth down.

In Moore's revamped offense, the wide receiver Rush looked most comfortable with was Noah Brown. Rush and Brown had worked with each other since 2017 when they were both rookies. The quarterback talked with NFL Network's Jane Slater after the game about their chemistry,

"Yeah, we've been here for six years together now, so ya know we played together a lot on that two squad," Rush said. "He had a hell of a camp...he got open today, and he made a catch. That's what he does."

There are many things the Cowboys need to clean up heading into their first divisional game of the season against the Giants. For now, Moore and the offense did their part in fixing mistakes from a week ago. If they can do the same before heading up to the Meadowlands, fans might have another win to celebrate next week.