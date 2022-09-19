Trolling the Nation for Cowboys vs. Bengals: ‘Cooper Rush, Gunslinger’

Victory Monday! The Dallas Cowboys got in the win column on Sunday without Dak Prescott, and a new optimism has spread. What was once being discussed as a possible lost season has been resurrected for the moment. And how better to celebrate than by reliving the agony, and even utter despair, of Bengals fans watching their team crumble, with the occasional snide remark from other NFL fans thrown in for good measure.
So here’s your chance to relive Sunday’s game via the comments made by NFL fans around the league while watching the game.
Disclaimer: All quotes are taken directly from the open game threads from the SB Nation team sites as indicated in front of every comment. Some minor edits have been made to improve the overall legibility of the quotes and to satisfy our site guidelines, but no other changes have been made, no commentary added.
|First Quarter
|Eagles
|Can someone remind me about what Dallas sees in Cooper Rush again?
|DarkSide830 | 16:14 EDT
|I think he beat Minnesota in 21 so he is a legend according to Jerrah.
|diggityofficial | 16:17 EDT
|Bengals
|First drive tells a lot in terms of momentum
|KinFain | 16:27 EDT
|Bengals
|Run Defense needs to be great today
|ShooterMcBengalfan | 16:27 EDT
|Bengals
|Not looking good. They CANNOT let them gain momentum at ALL
|KinFain | 16:27 EDT
|Bengals
|Let's hope we don't have the curse of the back up QB show up today!!
|PB's Ghost | 16:28 EDT
|(12:29) - 4th & 2 -C.Rush pass to N.Brown to CIN 39 for 17 yards
|Bengals
|Lousy lousy lousy
|ShooterMcBengalfan | 16:29 EDT
|Bengals
|I'd rather be playing Dak tbh.
|TCfromDubVee | 16:31 EDT
|Bengals
|Here comes the backup QB shredding us like usual.
|Shaller_513 | 16:31 EDT
|Bengals
|Is Romo really gonna spend all day talking up Cooper Rush
|CMCFLYYY | 16:31 EDT
|Bengals
|Of course we have Romo calling this game..
|Shaller_513 | 16:32 EDT
|Eagles
|Yeah Romo got the Homer going strong early. Called Rush a Gunslinger but forgot to name which Universe
|BoobiesUncleChuck | 16:32 EDT
|Bengals
|Who else is not surprised by this start? at least everyone else in the the division choked. Back up qbs hate cincy
|Lordcletus1. | 16:33 EDT
|(8:35) C.Rush pass to N.Brown for 9 yards, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 7 - CIN 0
|Bengals
|Easy TD from a back up
|freetoe | 16:34 EDT
|Bengals
|Cupcake TD
|LacesOut16 | 16:34 EDT
|Bengals
|We are not winning this game.
|DrDru | 16:35 EDT
|Bengals
|If they go 0-2 coming out of a Superbowl appearance….Zac better stay his ass in Texas!!
|Cinci_Ant | 16:35 EDT
|Bengals
|Wow that was quick. Cowboys OL dominated
|YoYoYoIDK | 16:35 EDT
|Eagles
|Well, Cooper Rush looked really good on that drive …
|nononono | 16:35 EDT
|Bengals
|No respect. 4 and 2! 17 yard gain
|KinFain | 16:37 EDT
|Bengals
|Cooper Montana
|LacesOut16 | 16:38 EDT
|Bengals
|Romo should only do non Cowboys games
|Everydayisgameday | 16:44 EDT
|(4:35) J.Burrow sacked at DAL 31 for -3 yards (M.Parsons)
|Bengals
|My kingdom for an O-Line
|carolinabengal | 16:47 EDT
|Bengals
|3rd down.. 2 yard out..
|Shaller_513 | 16:48 EDT
|On 3rd and 14.
|Tenacious_E | 16:48 EDT
|Marvin Lewis mentality seeping in.
|KinFain | 16:49 EDT
|(3:05) CIN field goal is GOOD
DAL 7 - CIN 3
|Eagles
|Bengals looking like a fluke. Keep hoping they can shut Romo up. Doesnt seem like it though.
|BoobiesUncleChuck | 16:48 EDT
|Bengals
|Bengals sure are proving just how big of a fluke last year was
|ShooterMcBengalfan | 16:50 EDT
|Bengals
|Burrow playing like he just woke up from a nap all year so far
|Shaller_513 | 16:50 EDT
|Bengals
|Gotta stop giving up 4 and 5 yards a carry
|ShooterMcBengalfan | 16:52 EDT
|(0:39) C.Rush pass to T.Pollard for 47 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Play was REVERSED. C.Rush pass short left to T.Pollard to CIN 1 for 46 yards.
|Bengals
|on the bright side I started Pollard on my fantasy team
|Bengal Growl | 16:55 EDT
|Bengals
|Even if he didn't get in, just give it to him. This team is giving up at least 5 yards a play, I think Dallas can get 0.3333 yards
|Burrows Before Hoes | 16:55 EDT
|Eagles
|SB hangover is real
|eoos | 16:55 EDT
|Bengals
|Well.. now we can draft a top tackle
|TheC | 16:56 EDT
|Bengals
|Burrow gonna be outplayed by Cooper Rush lmao
|Temporary Markus Howard Stan | 16:56 EDT
|Vikings
|Look, it's Cooper Rush, Mike Zimmer's kryptonite...
|satanicmajesty1967 | 16:57 EDT
|Eagles
|That can't be the same Bengals team that went to the Super Bowl last year. Hangovers seem to be real but not like this.
|djpheel | 16:58 EDT
|(0:17) T.Pollard up the middle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 14 - CIN 3
|Bengals
|Cooper Rush…….sheeesh
|VasYouEferInZinzinnati | 16:59 EDT
|Cooper Rush? Heck, Cowboys don't even need a QB with the way they are dominating us
|ShooterMcBengalfan | 17:00 EDT
|Bengals
|Don't worry, a couple 2 yard runs are incoming
|Burrows Before Hoes | 17:00 EDT
|Bengals
|CBS getting their money’s worth on the commercials...commercial break for review, commercial break for TD, gonna have another commercial break for 1Q being over
|TrainGang | 17:00 EDT
|Bengals
|Alright Joe, let's put together a drive.
|ShufflingSince88 | 17:01 EDT
|Bengals
|Inbound Mixon 2 yard run on 1st down coming.
|Shaller_513 | 17:01 EDT
|(0:17) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 19 for -6 yards (D.Armstrong)
|Bengals
|Burrow getting eaten alive in the pocket. Trash OL
|TrainGang | 17:02 EDT
|Bengals
|Why even play this game just forfeit keep Burrow healthy
|Everydayisgameday | 17:03 EDT
|Second Quarter
|Bengals
|Don't panic, they said. We'll easily take care of the weak Cowboys, especially with Dak out, they said. Uh-huh.
|anthropic | 17:03 EDT
|Bengals
|Don't panic, they tell us. The O line will be fine, they said. Just sad.
|anthropic | 17:06 EDT
|Bengals
|Gee I wonder why the Cowboys cut Collins
|TrainGang | 17:06 EDT
|Bengals
|How do you not account for Patsons on every snap?
|CincyMike21 | 17:06 EDT
|Bengals
|How are they leaving Parsons unblocked
|melsj3 | 17:06 EDT
|Eagles
|They just left Parsons unblocked on 3rd down. This is ludicrous.
|Revenge of Weapon X | 17:06 EDT
|Bengals
|On the bright side, the snap on the punt was sweet!
|Thumper8160 | 17:07 EDT
|Bengals
|Can an O line coach be fired mid game?
|Tabais | 17:07 EDT
|Bengals
|We still can't really stop the run even when we know it's coming. That is what is scary.
|Shaller_513 | 17:09 EDT
|Eagles
|This Cowboys game is stealing the joy of New Orleans loss.
|Texadelphian | 17:09 EDT
|Bengals
|Frank Pollack has to be the most useless position coach in the entire league. i don't think there's anyone else doing less than he has.
|Stripes18 | 17:09 EDT
|Bengals
|Cooper Rush looking like Peyton Manning so far
|TrainGang | 17:10 EDT
|Bengals
|Don’t the Cowboys have like 1 good WR?
|LacesOut16 | 17:10 EDT
|Bengals
|Finally forced a punt
|TrainGang | 17:11 EDT
|(10:34) DAL punts
|Eagles
|Credit to Cooper Rush. He was totally prepared for this game. Doesn’t look nervous at all. Making good decisions. This is what teams want to see from their backup QB
|nononono | 17:12 EDT
|Remember what your grade-school teachers used to say. "If you don't have anything negative to say about the Cowboys, then it's best to say nothing at all." I'm pretty sure that's how it went.
|TSPC37730 | 17:18 EDT
|Bengals
|Almost 3rd quarter with one stop
|KinFain | 17:12 EDT
|Chargers
|Burrow is collecting sacks like it's a hobby.
|MongoTesla | 17:14 EDT
|Bengals
|Does Collins remember which team signs his paycheck?
|lock1077 | 17:16 EDT
|Bengals
|STOP RUNNING THE BALL ON FIRST DOWN. IT'S TWO YARDS, AT BEST, EVERY TIME
|Burrows Before Hoes | 17:17 EDT
|Bengals
|This has to be blocking scheme. No one can let people go unblocked like this
|Everydayisgameday | 17:17 EDT
|Bengals
|This is INSANE. Burrow has less than half a second and someone is right in his face. If he's lucky, it's only one person in his face.
|Burrows Before Hoes | 17:17 EDT
|Bengals
|Dallas literally knows every play thats being called.
|nobody#1.618 | 17:17 EDT
|Bengals
|Parsons unblocked
|Sledgie | 17:18 EDT
|Drink
|DeyjaWho | 17:18 EDT
|I already have alcohol poisoning
|TrainGang | 17:19 EDT
|Bengals
|Cooper Rush goes for it on fourth down from their own 30 and Burrow can't go for it on 4th and 6 inside Dallas territory?
|Burrows Before Hoes | 17:23 EDT
|Bengals
|I don’t understand what I am watching…
|bengal56 | 17:23 EDT
|Bengals
|Dallas defense penalties are the best thing the Bengals have going so far
|hp b | 17:24 EDT
|(6:17) CIN punts
|Eagles
|Kellen Moore gets a HC job next year
|BoobiesUncleChuck | 17:27 EDT
|Bengals
|Cowboys back up looks like Joe Montana.
|WhyAmIaBengalFan | 17:27 EDT
|Bengals
|Dallas defense has more offensive yardage for the Bengals than the Bengals do.
|Cargostick | 17:28 EDT
|Bengals
|Who the heck is Noah Brown??
|ShooterMcBengalfan | 17:28 EDT
|Eagles
|Cooper Rush making Noah Brown look like a #1 receiver
|nononono | 17:31 EDT
|(2:19) DAL punts
|(1:31) J.Burrow sacked (D.Fowler). FUMBLES (D.Fowler), recovered by CIN
|Bengals
|Its so bad, I want to puke.
|gregleak | 17:34 EDT
|Bengals
|What's nfl record for sacks allowed in first 2 games
|heckster | 17:39 EDT
|Bengals
|Tampa pulling guys out of the stands to play oline and still winning. It might be coaching.
|NashvilleBengal | 17:39 EDT
|(1:13) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 19 for -11 yards (D.Armstrong)
|Bengals
|8 guys protecting a 5 man rush smh
|BengalFever | 17:40 EDT
|Bengals
|11 sacks in a game and a half
|Lordcletus1. | 17:40 EDT
|Bengals
|Contenders to pretenders real quick..
|ieatwaffleswithsyrup | 17:41 EDT
|Bengals
|Dallas DC: "Wow, this is easy!"
|Everydayisgameday | 17:41 EDT
|(1:04) CIN punts to DAL 31, K.Turpin to CIN 49 for 20 yards
|Giants
|Honestly, we probably match up better with Dallas on paper than Cincy does, at least defensively. The Bungles looking sloppy shouldn't really worry us at all
|Danny Dimes | 17:42 EDT
|I thought we would just beat Dallas now I don’t know going to be tougher than I thought
|81ta | 17:44 EDT
|Bengals
|This is how a quarterback looks when he has zero faith in his OL. He knows, without a doubt, that he will be pressured immediately.
|Cargostick | 17:44 EDT
|Bengals
|I hope Pollack knows someone he can crash with in the Dallas area, because at this rate he needs to be left at JerryWorld
|TrainGang | 17:44 EDT
|(0:09) B.Maher 54 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 17 - CIN 3
|Bengals
|So 17-3 at halftime……Score a td first possession of second half and it’s a new ballgame.
|Fan4lifebutwhy | 17:46 EDT
|Bengals
|Hopefully the Oline team plane lands during halftime.
|LouBungalow | 17:47 EDT
|End of half
|Eagles
|Welp this game is over. Guess ill go cut the grass, play call of duty, watch porn, or something.
|BoobiesUncleChuck | 17:51 EDT
|Might want to reverse the order of your options there
|Eagles_Fan_In_San_Fran | 18:04 EDT
|The grass will never get cut
|BoobiesUncleChuck | 18:12 EDT
|Bengals
|our only highlight is a field goal
|BengalFever | 17:53 EDT
|Bengals
|I didn't bet the house, but I laid a big fat bet on the Cowboys with the 7 1/2. I think I'll be taking my wife out to a nice place for dinner tonite.
|zachmeister | 17:53 EDT
|Bengals
|Miami's coach looks like the guy in IT that you call when you can't log on.
|NashvilleBengal | 17:55 EDT
|Bengals
|I shouldn’t have symptoms of a heart attack every time we drop back to pass.
|ItsABeautifulDayInTheNeighborhood | 17:58 EDT
|Third Quarter
|Bengals
|It’s painful how obvious and predictable the playcalling is
|Tabais | 18:05 EDT
|(13:21) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 34 for -7 yards (M.Parsons)
|Bengals
|How many times are they going to let Parsons rush without double team.
|Fan4lifebutwhy | 18:06 EDT
|Giants
|Micah Parsons is an absolute beast. I hate it.
|Scott Jennings | 18:07 EDT
|Bengals
|One player is wrecking us again, either triple team his ass or just quick kick it
|ShooterMcBengalfan | 18:07 EDT
|They triple teamed him one play I saw in the first half, and he beat our three
|NCSteveT | 18:10 EDT
|Bengals
|Parsons spreading the wealth. He torched Collins one play and Jonah the next.
|NashvilleBengal | 18:07 EDT
|Bengals
|Burrow been sacked so much he has PTSD
|DeyjaWho | 18:08 EDT
|(9:41) CIN field goal is GOOD
DAL 17 - CIN 6
|Bengals
|OK! 4 more FGs and we in the lead!
|RoosterJay | 18:11 EDT
|Bengals
|S.O.S.
|Topfuel63 | 18:12 EDT
|(8:11) DAL punts
|Eagles
|CBS cameras are obsessed with Micah Parsons it’s so annoying
|Kwahu | 18:16 EDT
|Rather him that Jerry Jones.
|RobTheEaglesFan | 18:32 EDT
|Bengals
|I guess we're finding out why it didn't take big money to get Collins
|DeyjaWho | 18:16 EDT
|Bengals
|A positive for us is McCarthy is like Marvin and uber conservative in games
|Bengalgrrrl | 18:17 EDT
|Bengals
|Dallas D getting tired of running 3 yard sprints to our qb
|Everydayisgameday | 18:17 EDT
|Bengals
|Parsons, Parsons Parsons, it is really starting to piss me off
|ShooterMcBengalfan | 18:21 EDT
|Bengals
|Parson may be defensive player of the year. He is that good. He is looking like a faster Ray Lewis.
|Shaller_513 | 18:23 EDT
|(4:54) J.Burrow sacked at DAL 28 for -4 yards (L.Vander Esch)
|Bengals
|Boys due to collapse
|VasYouEferInZinzinnati | 18:25 EDT
|(4:05) CIN field goal is GOOD
DAL 17 - CIN 9
|Eagles
|Just waiting for Dallas to Dallas....
|phillyphanatic10 | 18:29 EDT
|Eagles
|Cincinnati is committing more dumb penalties than Dallas. Which is hard to do
|nononono | 18:33 EDT
|Bengals
|Defense Finally
|KinFain | 18:33 EDT
|(1:13) C.Rush pass to D.Schultz. FUMBLES, RECOVERED by CIN
|Eagles
|That's it! I knew Dallas was gonna Dallas. Waiting for it!
|phillyphanatic10 | 18:34 EDT
|Bengals
|Finally someone makes a play
|ShooterMcBengalfan | 18:34 EDT
|Bengals
|Touchdown for us please
|MikeBrownsGolfCart | 18:36 EDT
|Bengals
|How many lousy cop and fire fighter shows can you have
|Everydayisgameday | 18:37 EDT
|Network TV requests you hold its beer.
|PW | 18:39 EDT
|Bengals
|Run run sack punt
|DeyjaWho | 18:39 EDT
|Fourth Quarter
|Bengals
|I can't recall a team's off-season plans imploding like this so badly. They got three new OL starters in FA and somehow suck MORE than last year
|DeyjaWho | 18:42 EDT
|Eagles
|Well so much for building any momentum off that turnover
|nononono | 18:43 EDT
|(14:56) CIN punts
|(12:50) DAL punts
|Bengals
|OK boys and girls here comes an 8 point TD
|Bengal Growl | 18:46 EDT
|Bengals
|They are going with incomplete-incomplete-sack who had that in Bingo?
|DeyjaWho | 18:50 EDT
|Bengals
|It's like Dallas had too many on the field all effin day
|DeyjaWho | 18:51 EDT
|Bengals
|almost all of the bengals clutch offensive plays this game have been cowboys defensive penalities.
|PW | 18:51 EDT
|Eagles
|Don't look now but Cincy is moving the ball on this drive.
|Revenge of Weapon X | 18:54 EDT
|Bengals
|Zac is doing the math to figure out if he has enough time for 3 more FGs.
|GriddyIron | 18:57 EDT
|Bengals
|On the replay Vander Esch's hit honestly looked clean. Close, but clean
|tylertoo | 18:58 EDT
|Bengals
|Why are we running with 5 mins left and down??
|Nwa19 | 19:04 EDT
|Bengals
|Acting like a 2pt conversion is automatic
|DeyjaWho | 19:04 EDT
|Bengals
|Wasting time I don’t get it
|MikeBrownsGolfCart | 19:05 EDT
|Bengals
|I have never in my life seen so many 1st down runs for hardly any gains.
|Shaller_513 | 19:05 EDT
|(3:45 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins for 5 yards, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 17 - CIN 17
|Eagles
|All tied up in Arlington....
|Revenge of Weapon X | 19:06 EDT
|Bengals
|Cha ching!
|Hoke Hogan | 19:06 EDT
|Bengals
|YES!!! C'MON BENGALS!
|Slycard | 19:06 EDT
|Bengals
|CLUTCH stuff
|RoosterJay | 19:06 EDT
|Bengals
|THERE IS HOPE
|RyantheBengalFan#2 | 19:06 EDT
|Eagles
|BOOOM! Ok..Cincy. 3 an out, please!
|phillyphanatic10 | 19:07 EDT
|Bengals
|I almost don't know how to feel about this.
|Larssin75 | 19:07 EDT
|Bengals
|Please please please don't break our hearts two weeks in a row
|DeyjaWho | 19:09 EDT
|(2:20) DAL punts
|Eagles
|Now get into FG range Bengals. Break the Cowboys hearts
|A Graham Short | 19:16 EDT
|Eagles
|that scoreboard is so dumb, but so Texas.
|phillyphanatic10 | 19:16 EDT
|Bengals
|Dallas punter is damn good
|Bouncing Bear | 19:16 EDT
|He really is
|LacesOut16 | 19:16 EDT
|Dallas kicker is good too
|PW | 19:17 EDT
|Bengals
|These games take years off my life
|MikeBrownsGolfCart | 19:18 EDT
|Bengals
|Oh boy bad field position Dallas gets ball back and they win
|Everydayisgameday | 19:18 EDT
|(1:09) CIN punts
|Bengals
|Game over another guy wrenching loss
|ShooterMcBengalfan | 19:19 EDT
|Bengals
|That hurt.
|Slycard | 19:19 EDT
|Bengals
|It’s over
|MikeBrownsGolfCart | 19:19 EDT
|Bengals
|Always out coached.
|executive13 | 19:19 EDT
|Bengals
|Cooper freaking Rush
|MikeBrownsGolfCart | 19:19 EDT
|Eagles
|Great tackle by Diggs. And now DAL will have a chance to drive for a game winning score
|nononono | 19:22 EDT
|Bengals
|Can't take this week after week
|DeyjaWho | 19:22 EDT
|Eagles
|I think DAL will miss the FG.
|phillyphanatic10 | 19:24 EDT
|Eagles
|DAL is in FG range. They are going to win unless they do something flat out stupid
|nononono | 19:25 EDT
|(0:00) B.Maher 50 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 20 - CIN 17
|Bengals
|I hate my life
|MikeBrownsGolfCart | 19:25 EDT
|Eagles
|Boooooooooooo
|nononono | 19:26 EDT
|Eagles
|Romo sucks!!
|Gingersnaps33 | 19:28 EDT
|Eagles
|I hate Romo and Zac Taylor
|Kwahu | 19:30 EDT
|Vikings
|Cooper Rush is the GOAT.
|Are we cursed? | 19:37 EDT
|Said Mike Zimmer
|skolifer | 21:32 EDT
