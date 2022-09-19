Trolling the Nation for Cowboys vs. Bengals: ‘Cooper Rush, Gunslinger’

Second Quarter

Bengals Don't panic, they said. We'll easily take care of the weak Cowboys, especially with Dak out, they said. Uh-huh.

anthropic | 17:03 EDT

Bengals Don't panic, they tell us. The O line will be fine, they said. Just sad.

anthropic | 17:06 EDT

Bengals Gee I wonder why the Cowboys cut Collins

TrainGang | 17:06 EDT

Bengals How do you not account for Patsons on every snap?

CincyMike21 | 17:06 EDT

Bengals How are they leaving Parsons unblocked

melsj3 | 17:06 EDT

Eagles They just left Parsons unblocked on 3rd down. This is ludicrous.

Revenge of Weapon X | 17:06 EDT

Bengals On the bright side, the snap on the punt was sweet!

Thumper8160 | 17:07 EDT

Bengals Can an O line coach be fired mid game?

Tabais | 17:07 EDT

Bengals We still can't really stop the run even when we know it's coming. That is what is scary.

Shaller_513 | 17:09 EDT

Eagles This Cowboys game is stealing the joy of New Orleans loss.

Texadelphian | 17:09 EDT

Bengals Frank Pollack has to be the most useless position coach in the entire league. i don't think there's anyone else doing less than he has.

Stripes18 | 17:09 EDT

Bengals Cooper Rush looking like Peyton Manning so far

TrainGang | 17:10 EDT

Bengals Don’t the Cowboys have like 1 good WR?

LacesOut16 | 17:10 EDT

Bengals Finally forced a punt

TrainGang | 17:11 EDT

(10:34) DAL punts

Eagles Credit to Cooper Rush. He was totally prepared for this game. Doesn’t look nervous at all. Making good decisions. This is what teams want to see from their backup QB

nononono | 17:12 EDT

Remember what your grade-school teachers used to say. "If you don't have anything negative to say about the Cowboys, then it's best to say nothing at all." I'm pretty sure that's how it went.

TSPC37730 | 17:18 EDT

Bengals Almost 3rd quarter with one stop

KinFain | 17:12 EDT

Chargers Burrow is collecting sacks like it's a hobby.

MongoTesla | 17:14 EDT

Bengals Does Collins remember which team signs his paycheck?

lock1077 | 17:16 EDT

Bengals STOP RUNNING THE BALL ON FIRST DOWN. IT'S TWO YARDS, AT BEST, EVERY TIME

Burrows Before Hoes | 17:17 EDT

Bengals This has to be blocking scheme. No one can let people go unblocked like this

Everydayisgameday | 17:17 EDT

Bengals This is INSANE. Burrow has less than half a second and someone is right in his face. If he's lucky, it's only one person in his face.

Burrows Before Hoes | 17:17 EDT

Bengals Dallas literally knows every play thats being called.

nobody#1.618 | 17:17 EDT

Bengals Parsons unblocked

Sledgie | 17:18 EDT

Drink

DeyjaWho | 17:18 EDT

I already have alcohol poisoning

TrainGang | 17:19 EDT

Bengals Cooper Rush goes for it on fourth down from their own 30 and Burrow can't go for it on 4th and 6 inside Dallas territory?

Burrows Before Hoes | 17:23 EDT

Bengals I don’t understand what I am watching…

bengal56 | 17:23 EDT

Bengals Dallas defense penalties are the best thing the Bengals have going so far

hp b | 17:24 EDT

(6:17) CIN punts

Eagles Kellen Moore gets a HC job next year

BoobiesUncleChuck | 17:27 EDT

Bengals Cowboys back up looks like Joe Montana.

WhyAmIaBengalFan | 17:27 EDT

Bengals Dallas defense has more offensive yardage for the Bengals than the Bengals do.

Cargostick | 17:28 EDT

Bengals Who the heck is Noah Brown??

ShooterMcBengalfan | 17:28 EDT

Eagles Cooper Rush making Noah Brown look like a #1 receiver

nononono | 17:31 EDT

(2:19) DAL punts

(1:31) J.Burrow sacked (D.Fowler). FUMBLES (D.Fowler), recovered by CIN

Bengals Its so bad, I want to puke.

gregleak | 17:34 EDT

Bengals What's nfl record for sacks allowed in first 2 games

heckster | 17:39 EDT

Bengals Tampa pulling guys out of the stands to play oline and still winning. It might be coaching.

NashvilleBengal | 17:39 EDT

(1:13) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 19 for -11 yards (D.Armstrong)

Bengals 8 guys protecting a 5 man rush smh

BengalFever | 17:40 EDT

Bengals 11 sacks in a game and a half

Lordcletus1. | 17:40 EDT

Bengals Contenders to pretenders real quick..

ieatwaffleswithsyrup | 17:41 EDT

Bengals Dallas DC: "Wow, this is easy!"

Everydayisgameday | 17:41 EDT

(1:04) CIN punts to DAL 31, K.Turpin to CIN 49 for 20 yards

Giants Honestly, we probably match up better with Dallas on paper than Cincy does, at least defensively. The Bungles looking sloppy shouldn't really worry us at all

Danny Dimes | 17:42 EDT

I thought we would just beat Dallas now I don’t know going to be tougher than I thought

81ta | 17:44 EDT

Bengals This is how a quarterback looks when he has zero faith in his OL. He knows, without a doubt, that he will be pressured immediately.

Cargostick | 17:44 EDT

Bengals I hope Pollack knows someone he can crash with in the Dallas area, because at this rate he needs to be left at JerryWorld

TrainGang | 17:44 EDT

(0:09) B.Maher 54 yard field goal is GOOD

DAL 17 - CIN 3

Bengals So 17-3 at halftime……Score a td first possession of second half and it’s a new ballgame.

Fan4lifebutwhy | 17:46 EDT

Bengals Hopefully the Oline team plane lands during halftime.

LouBungalow | 17:47 EDT

End of half

Eagles Welp this game is over. Guess ill go cut the grass, play call of duty, watch porn, or something.

BoobiesUncleChuck | 17:51 EDT

Might want to reverse the order of your options there

Eagles_Fan_In_San_Fran | 18:04 EDT

The grass will never get cut

BoobiesUncleChuck | 18:12 EDT

Bengals our only highlight is a field goal

BengalFever | 17:53 EDT

Bengals I didn't bet the house, but I laid a big fat bet on the Cowboys with the 7 1/2. I think I'll be taking my wife out to a nice place for dinner tonite.

zachmeister | 17:53 EDT

Bengals Miami's coach looks like the guy in IT that you call when you can't log on.

NashvilleBengal | 17:55 EDT

Bengals I shouldn’t have symptoms of a heart attack every time we drop back to pass.