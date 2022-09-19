Monday Night Football live discussion and picks (double-header): Titans vs. Bills, Vikings vs. Eagles

It’s always more fun to watch Monday Night Football after a Cowboys win. So it goes tonight, and we also have the special treat of one of our NFC East brethren being involved in one of the two games tonight.

The first game features the Bills and the Titans, with the Bills installed as an overwhelming 9.5 point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. In the second game, DraftKings has the Eagles as 2.5 point favorites over the Vikings.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Some BTB staffers are also picking games this season through Tallysight. Below are our picks for tonight plus a brief explanation for the picks.

Dave Halprin: The Bills look like the kings of the NFL in the early going, so we’re going to ride that. The Eagles and Vikings game could go either way, so stick with the home team, the Eagles.

Tony Catalina: When looking at this Bills and Titans Monday night matchup, I think there is a chance we could be in for a good one. Ryan Tannehill and this Titans team need to find a way to shake off a tough week one loss to the Giants. However, when it all shakes out I think Josh Allen and this Bills team are in the upper echelon of the league and will come out and take control early for a commanding week two victory.

Vikings vs Eagles may be the game of the week. Two offenses that have shown big play ability. The Eagles could go a long way in stamping their legitimacy with a victory, but I just feel like the jury is still out on them as a whole and this Vikings team led by Justin Jefferson might be too much for this Eagles defense.

David Howman: Last week the Eagles eked out a narrow win over a Lions team that had the second worst record in the NFL a year ago, while the Vikings thoroughly dismantled a pretty good Packers team. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson are a much better duo than the Lions offense that put up 35 on this Philly defense a week ago, and I like Minnesota to improve to 2-0.

The Bills looked to be the most complete team in the NFL in Week 1, and Josh Allen in particular looked like he had reached a whole new level. The Titans, who I already anticipated taking a step back this year, lost to the Giants. I don’t see this being a blowout for Buffalo but I feel comfortable with the Bills getting this win.

Brian Martin: I’m going with the Buffalo Bills over the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles over the Minnesota Vikings on this rare Monday Night Football doubleheader. Both the Bills and Eagles have the home-field advantage and arguably the better rosters. I’m predicting a pretty easy victory for Buffalo, but for Philadelphia to squeak by in a close one with Minnesota.

RJ Ochoa: The Buffalo Bills looked like the best football team in the world in the season opener. While I understand that the Titans can be a bit cute at times this is not a fair fight. Buffalo is going to continue their winning ways and pick up even more love from around the internet with back-to-back primetime wins to start their season. All the best to the Titans trying to contain Josh Allen.

I’m on record in saying the Minnesota Vikings will win the Super Bowl this season, but it was nice to have that take somewhat corroborated by the season opener last week to the point that it didn’t immediately make me look bad. In all seriousness the Vikings have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL on paper and while the Eagles can do some nice things with the ball in their hands it doesn’t seem like their play style is built to go back and forth in the way that Minnesota’s is. This is Justin Jefferson’s world and we are all just living in it.

Matt Holleran: The Eagles gave up 35 points to the Lions last week, so I have a hard time believing they’ll be able to slow down the Vikings. Philadelphia’s secondary is going to have trouble holding Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen in check, and both will have big days. Jalen Hurts and the Philly offense keep it competitive, but their defense lets them down in the end. Minnesota wins a close one.

The Buffalo Bills looked as good as any team in the NFL in Week One. While the Titans have been able to keep recent matchups between the two teams close, I don’t see that happening tonight. The Bills build off of their dominant Week One victory with another great performance on Monday night. Buffalo handles the Titans easily to improve to 2-0.