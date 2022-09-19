Cowboys injury news: Dalton Schultz may not play in Week 3, but Michael Gallup could return

A week from today the Dallas Cowboys will visit the New York Giants and we have just re-learned how much life can change within the NFL in a span of seven days.

The Cowboys suddenly have hope thanks to a much-needed win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. If they are able to defeat the Giants next week, well, everything they want is right in front of them (it still is even if they lose).

Dallas Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan on Monday and noted that next week’s divisional matchup could be the game in which wide receiver Michael Gallup makes his debut. Gallup tore his ACL back in January during the penultimate game of the regular season and hasn’t been seen in game action since. Getting him back would be an enormous amount of wind in this team’s suddenly-sort-of-filled sails.

#Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan also making it sound like real possibility WR Michael Gallup has a chance to play MNF on the road vs. #Giants — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 19, 2022

This is obviously tremendous news for the Cowboys as getting a player of Gallup’s caliber back will only help the offense. CeeDee Lamb took a positive step in the win against the Bengals and Noah Brown was the best receiver in the game on either side of the ball, so adding someone like Michael Gallup to that group can only be a positive.

Michael Gallup will be especially needed if Dalton Schultz is unable to play. The Cowboys’ tight end was banged up in the win against Cincinnati and thankfully results from his MRI are positive according to The Dallas Morning News, but it does seem like he may need to miss at least some time.

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz received good news in this morning's MRI: Damage to right knee could have been more substantial, and he's expected to avoid a significant absence, person close to situation said. Schultz suffered injury late in Sunday's win over Bengals. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 19, 2022

Dallas has Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot at tight end behind Dalton Schultz. They are unproven players as far as NFL experience is concerned but both played very well throughout the preseason. The Cowboys made lemonade with their proverbial lemons against the Bengals, hopefully they can do it again if Schultz has to miss time.