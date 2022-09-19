Cowboys roster news: Washington Commanders claim former Cowboys 2022 draft pick John Ridgeway

Due to the number of injuries that they are currently dealing with the Dallas Cowboys had to make a number of roster moves prior to Sunday’s win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sometimes these sorts of things come down to how you believe the rest of the NFL evaluates your own players. As an example the Cowboys waived players like Cooper Rush and Brett Maher (who were both instrumental in Sunday’s win) when they initially set their roster in the name of the mechanics that go into the 53 and players that need certain injury designations.

Part of that dance last weekend saw the Cowboys waive rookie defensive tackle John Ridgeway. Dallas selected Ridgeway in the fifth round of this year’s draft and apparently wanted him to clear waivers so that they could sign him to their practice squad.

That will not be happening as the Washington Commanders have claimed him.

The #Commanders have claimed former #Cowboys DT John Ridgeway, source said. The former fifth-rounder gives Washington some DL depth. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2022

Many had been excited about the prospects of Ridgeway along the middle of this Dallas Cowboys defensive line but unless the Commanders move on from him at some point in the future that will not be happening.

This is unfortunate obviously, but it is sometimes the way that things go in the NFL. You have to try and take risks that you feel are in the best interest of your team and they do not always work out.