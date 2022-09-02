Predicting the 2022 Dallas Cowboys O/U wins with 53-man roster now set

With summer winding down and fantasy football drafts upon us, it’s time for another football season. The Cowboys cut down their roster to 53 and now we have a more wholesome look at the team that will be competing on Sundays.

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to formally announce their initial 53-man roster, but this appears to be the group. pic.twitter.com/DNnoXafQyq — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) August 30, 2022

Barring a last minute signing (like Jason Peters), injury, or trade, it now is time to assess the Cowboys season and predict if they will cash in on their season win total. Currently sitting at 10.5, they would need to go 11-6 or better for those betting slips to turn green. Which is a better bet, the over or under?

The Cowboys have one of the easier schedules in the NFL this season. Their opponent win percentage (from 2021) sits at a 46.2%, which is tied for the lowest with the Washington Commanders. Obviously, there are moves made that deter that number from embodying a current strength of schedule, but it is noteworthy.

To begin a team breakdown en route to a betting solution, the glaring problem seems to be the offensive line early in the season. Whether it be Jason Peters or Tyler Smith starting at left tackle to begin the season, neither fill the shoes of All-Pro and should-be Hall of Famer Tyron Smith. In conjunction with that, even with a strong camp, Connor McGovern gives fans worries as he has not strung along consistency when given the opportunity. Terrance Steele is another question mark as the former undrafted free agent could turn into a glaring hole while being the sole starting right tackle.

The wide receiver room still could use an addition or two. CeeDee Lamb is poised for a major leap in year three and is primed for a breakout season. However, the depth chart behind him is unproven and inexperienced. With James Washington and Michael Gallup both missing some iteration of time early in the season, eyes will be on rookie Jalen Tolbert to make an impact.

On the defensive side of the ball, things are trending upwards. The depth along the defensive front and the addition of Anthony Barr in compilation with the hopeful emergence of Jabril Cox gives fans something to be excited about. The secondary retained all their important assets, and it looks like the Cowboys could have consecutive seasons with a good, if not great, defense. What a welcome change of events! After the stellar 2018 defense, we all saw what went wrong in 2019. Hopefully that downturn is nullified, and the defense will yet again be the strong suit.

With these assessments, where do they sit from a bettor’s perspective? Taking off my Cowboys hat and exchanging it with my bettor’s cap, 10.5 seems high. An 11-6 season would be a dream to most of us. Things would have to really just fall into place, something we are not accustomed to for the past two decades. The defense would need a mirror-like repeat of last year and Dak Prescott would need to play as he did in the beginning half of last year. Both of those seem like wishful thinking, but fans will be happy if it turns into an actuality. Looking at their schedule, important injuries, and lack of important additions on both sides of the ball, 9-8, maybe 10-7, looks probable, but both cash the under. Things would have to go very, very right for the Cowboys to hit the over 10.5 wins, which sounds foreign. Take the under.

Bet: UNDER 10.5 wins